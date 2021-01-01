पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उरी से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:यहां अक्सर जश्न के मौकों पर खलल डालता है पाकिस्तान, लोग कहते हैं गोलीबारी से भी कम नहीं होगा हौसला

23 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मुदस्सिर कुल्लू
इस इलाके में हमेशा आशंका बनी रहती है कि पाकिस्तान कभी भी गोलाबारी शुरू कर सकता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
इस इलाके में हमेशा आशंका बनी रहती है कि पाकिस्तान कभी भी गोलाबारी शुरू कर सकता है।

शाम के 5 बज रहे हैं। जमीन पर बर्फ की चादर और माइनस सात डिग्री तापमान में बच्चे देशभक्ति के गीत गुनगुनाते हुए गलियों में दौड़-भाग कर रहे हैं। यह नजारा है नियंत्रण रेखा के सबसे करीब बसे उरी सेक्टर का। 26 जनवरी और स्वतंत्रता दिवस जैसे मौके पर यहां के लोगों को जोश सबसे ऊंचा होता है। इस जश्न में खलल डालने के लिए पाकिस्तान की तरफ से गोलाबारी अब आम बात है।

उरी के शब्बीर बताते हैं कि यहां के गांवों में लोग सेना के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न मनाते हैं। घरों पर तिरंगा फहराते हैं। वहीं, मोहम्मद अब्दुल्ला बताते हैं कि यहां होने वाले समारोह में बच्चे और हमारे जाबांज जवान ही समारोह की रौनक होते हैं, जो देशभक्ति के गीत गाते हैं और पारंपरिक रउप नृत्य की प्रस्तुति देते हैं। सेना बच्चों को मिठाई और गिफ्ट देती है।

पहले इस खुशी में पाकिस्तान भी शरीक होता था और कामान पोस्ट में दोनों देश की सेनाएं एक-दूसरे को मिठाई भेंट करती थी। अब्दुल्ला कहते हैं कि हमेशा यह आशंका बनी रहती है कि कब पाकिस्तान गोलाबारी शुरू कर देगा। लेकिन यह सब बातें हमें जश्न मनाने से नहीं रोक सकती। सेना हर वक्त हमारे साथ रहती है। यहां हॉस्पिटल, स्कूल, रोड निर्माण और घरों तक पानी तक सेना पहुंचाती है।

पाकिस्तान की गोलीबारी से उरी के हाजीपीर, बतकोटे, कमालकोटे, चिची, माया गांव सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित होते हैं। उरी सेक्टर में 1.25 लाख लोग रहते हैं और सरहद पर गोलाबारी से 40 हजार लोग सीधे तौर पर प्रभावित होते हैं।

