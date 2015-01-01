पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नरगोटा एनकाउंटर:पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर से आतंकियों की चैट मिली, बॉर्डर पार कराने से पहले दिए थे मोबाइल फोन

जम्मू9 मिनट पहलेलेखक: दीपक खजूरिया
सिक्योरिटी फोर्सेस ने 19 नवंबर को श्रीनगर नेशनल हाईवे पर बन टोल प्लाजा पर आतंकियों से भरे ट्रक को उड़ाया था। एनकाउंटर के बाद मौके पर पड़ताल करते अधिकारी।

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नगरोटा में गुरुवार को हुए एनकाउंटर में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के चार आतंकी मारे गए थे। मारे गए आतंकी पाकिस्तान में बैठे हैंडलर से चैट कर रहे थे। वहीं से इन्हें निर्देश दिए जा रहे थे। आतंकियों के मोबाइल फोन की पड़ताल से यह खुलासा हुआ है।

सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों के पास से पाकिस्तान में बने MPD-2505 मॉडल के मोबाइल हैंडसेट बरामद किए हैं। इनमें पाकिस्तान के सिम कार्ड हैं। बरामद मोबाइल हैंडसेट एंड्रॉयड फोन नहीं हैं। खास बात यह है कि इनमें की-एप भी नहीं है। इनमें केवल टेक्स्ट मेसेज से की गई चैट मौजूद है।

आतंकियों से पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर की चैट
मारे गए आतंकियों में से एक से उसके हैंडलर ने मेसेज में पूछा, "कहां पहुंचे? क्या सो रहे हो? कोई मुश्किल तो नही?"

पाकिस्तान में बने MPD-2505 मोबाइल फोन का स्क्रीनशॉट जिसमें पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर आतंकी से उसकी लोकेशन पूछ रहा है।
पाकिस्तान में बने MPD-2505 मोबाइल फोन का स्क्रीनशॉट जिसमें पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर आतंकी से उसकी लोकेशन पूछ रहा है।

उस आतंकी ने जवाब दिया, "2 बजे"। ये सारी चैट रोमन लैटर्स में है।

पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर के सवाल पर आतंकी ने बेहद छोटा जवाब दिया। उसने केवल 2 बजे ही लिखा।
पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर के सवाल पर आतंकी ने बेहद छोटा जवाब दिया। उसने केवल 2 बजे ही लिखा।

आतंकियों की प्लानिंग की पड़ताल जारी
जांच एजेंसियों ने लिए यह जानकारी बेहद अहम है। इससे बॉर्डर क्रॉस करने और वहां से हाइवे तक आने का समय पता चलता है। अभी चारों मोबाइल फोन की पड़ताल की जा रही है। साथ ही, दूसरे मैसेज भी ट्रेस करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इससे आतंकियों की प्लानिंग के बारे में अहम सुराग मिल सकते हैं।

बॉर्डर क्रॉस करने से पहले दिए गए मोबाइल
खुफिया एजेंसियों के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, इन आतंकियों को मोबाइल फोन बॉर्डर क्रॉस करने के पहले दिए गए थे। भारत की सीमा में आने के बाद एक गाइड इन्हें जम्मू-दिल्ली हाइवे तक लाया था। वहीं से इन्हे ट्रक में बैठाया गया। जांच एजेंसियां आतंकियों के उस गाइड की तलाश कर रही हैं।

टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रका नंबर ट्रेस हुआ
गुरुवार सुबह कश्मीर की तरफ लेकर जाते वक्त आतंकियों के ट्रक ने सुबह 3:55 बजे साम्बा जिले के ठंडी खुई टोल प्लाजा को क्रॉस किया। यहां ट्रक का नंबर नंबर जेके 01एल 1055 ट्रेस हुआ। यहां से करीब 35 किलोमीटर दूर बन टोल प्लाजा पर यह ट्रक 4 : 45 पर पहुंचा। सिक्योरिटी फोर्सेस ने इसी जगह आतंकियों से भरे ट्रक को उड़ा दिया था।

