  • Pakistan's Confession On Pulwama; Terrorist Attack In France; New Disclosure On Greetings

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:पुलवामा पर पाकिस्तान का कबूलनामा; अभिनंदन पर नया खुलासा; फ्रांस में आतंकी हमला

एक घंटा पहले

नमस्कार!

पुणे में गुरुवार को किसानों ने एक नवजात को बचाया, जिसे दो लोग जिंदा गाड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। वहीं, बिहार के मुंगेर में भीड़ ने बासुदेवपुर पुलिस चौकी में आग लगा दी। इसके बाद EC ने डीएम-एसपी को हटा दिया। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ...

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है…

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 157 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। BSE पर करीब 57% कंपनियों के शेयरों में गिरावट रही।
  • 2,776 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 998 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,610 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • IPL में आज किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बीच अबु धाबी में शाम साढ़े 7 बजे से मैच खेला जाएगा।
  • ग्वालियर में आज सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का रोड शो।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही में उपचुनाव के चलते आज मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की चुनावी सभा।

देश-विदेश

पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी

इमरान खान सरकार के मंत्री फवाद चौधरी ने गुरुवार को पाकिस्तान की संसद में कहा कि पुलवामा की कामयाबी, हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है। चौधरी ने यह बात पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग-एन के नेता अयाज सादिक के आरोपों के जवाब में कही। सादिक के मुताबिक, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को हिरासत में लिए जाने के बाद हुई मीटिंग में विदेश मंत्री कुरैशी और आर्मी चीफ बाजवा डरे हुए थे।

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन पर नया खुलासा

फरवरी 2019 में भारत ने पाकिस्तान पर एयर स्ट्राइक की थी। इस दौरान विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को पाकिस्तानी सेना ने हिरासत में ले लिया था। बाद में रिहा भी कर दिया था। पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग-एन के नेता अयाज सादिक ने बुधवार को कहा कि विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने मीटिंग में कहा था कि अगर हम अभिनंदन को नहीं छोड़ते हैं, तो भारत रात 9 बजे तक हमला कर देगा।

बिहार के मुंगेर में हिंसा, डीएम-एसपी हटाए गए

बिहार के मुंगेर में भड़की हिंसा गुरुवार को फिर तेज हुई। गुस्साई भीड़ ने बासुदेवपुर पुलिस चौकी में आग लगा दी। मुफस्सिल थाने में 6 गाड़ियां फूंकी गईं। इसके बाद EC ने डीएम-एसपी को हटा दिया। लोगों का गुस्सा एसपी लिपि सिंह को लेकर था, इसलिए स्थिति को काबू करने के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने मुंगेर एसपी के साथ डीएम राजेश मीणा को भी हटा दिया।

भास्कर ब्रेकिंग: मुंगेर में पुलिस ने फायरिंग की शुरुआत की थी
मुंगेर में दुर्गा प्रतिमा के विसर्जन जुलूस के दौरान 26 अक्टूबर की रात फायरिंग में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी। बिहार पुलिस का दावा था कि उपद्रव कर रहे लोगों ने फायरिंग की थी और उपद्रवियों की गोली से एक की मौत हुई थी। हालांकि, भास्कर को मिली CISF की इंटरनल रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, फायरिंग की शुरुआत मुंगेर पुलिस ने की थी।

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में सामने आई सौदेबाजी

मध्य प्रदेश में उपचुनाव से पहले बयानबाजी के बीच अब सौदेबाजी की बातें भी सामने आने लगी हैं। सोशल मीडिया में कांग्रेस नेता एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह का एक ऑडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दिग्विजय सिंह ग्वालियर से सपा कैंडिडेट रोशन मिर्जा से कह रहे हैं कि आपके चुनाव लड़ने से भाजपा को फायदा होगा, इसलिए नाम वापस ले लीजिए।

फ्रांस में हमलावर ने महिला का सिर कलम किया

फ्रांस में 15 दिन में दूसरी बार आतंकी हमला हुआ। नीस शहर में हमलावर ने एक महिला का सिर कलम कर दिया और चर्च के बाहर 2 लोगों की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी। नीस के मेयर क्रिस्टियन एट्रोसी ने इसे आतंकवादी घटना कहा। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

ओरिजिनल

  • बिहार के वो गांव जो कोसी नदी का जहर पीने को मजबूर हैं

1953 से अब तक कोसी में आने वाली बाढ़ के चलते पांच हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। पूरी दुनिया में शायद कोसी अकेली ऐसी नदी है, जिसे मां भी कहा जाता है और डायन भी। मां इसलिए कि ये लाखों लोगों को जीवन देती है और डायन इसलिए कि ये हर साल कई जिंदगियां लील भी लेती है। ये तमाम गांव छोटे-छोटे टापू जैसे बन गए हैं, यहां पहुंचने के लिए नाव का ही सहारा है।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

एक्सप्लेनर

  • 6 तारीखों से समझिए अमेरिका की राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की प्रक्रिया

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए 3 नवंबर को वोटिंग होनी है। जो वोटर अब तक इलेक्शन डे (इस साल 3 नवंबर) को पोलिंग बूथ पर जाकर वोटिंग करते रहे हैं, वे घर बैठे मेल-इन या पोस्टल बैलट से वोटिंग कर रहे हैं। अमेरिका में कुछ राज्यों में इलेक्शन डे से पहले भी वोट डाले जा सकते हैं, जिसे अर्ली वोटिंग कहते हैं। 6 तारीखों से समझिए अमेरिका की राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की प्रक्रिया।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री केशुभाई पटेल का 92 साल की उम्र में गुरुवार को निधन हो गया। हार्ट अटैक के बाद उन्हें बेहोशी की हालत में अस्पताल लाया गया था। सुबह 11.55 पर उनका निधन हो गया।
  • देश में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 80 लाख के पार हो गया है। दिल्ली, केरल और पश्चिम बंगाल में कोरोना के मामलों में सितंबर के बाद एक बार फिर तेजी देखने को मिली है।
  • IPL-13 में बुधवार को मुंबई इंडियंस और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स के बीच मैच हुआ। इस दौरान कप्तान कोहली मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार को घूरते हुए दिखे तो इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।
