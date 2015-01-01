पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Parliament Attack News| Prime Minister Modi Remembered The Soldiers Who Died In The Parliament Attack.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहीदों को नमन:संसद पर आतंकी हमले की 19वीं बरसी, PM मोदी बोले- उस दिन को देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संसद भवन के कैंपस में हुए प्रोगाम में PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, स्पीकर ओम बिरला के साथ कई मंत्रियों और विपक्षी नेताओं ने रविवार को संसद हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों को याद किया। संसद भवन परिसर में हुए कार्यक्रम में सभी ने शहीदों की तस्वीरों पर फूल चढ़ाए।

इस दौरान राज्यसभा के डिप्टी चेयरपर्सन हरिवंश, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद गुलाम नबी आजाद, राजीव शुक्ला और समाजवादी पार्टी के रामगोपाल यादव भी मौजूद रहे।

इससे पहले, राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने कहा कि देश उन बहादुर शहीदों को याद करता है जिन्होंने 2001 में संसद का बचाव करते हुए खुद को न्योछावर कर दिया था। उन्होंने कहा कि शहीदों के बलिदान को याद करते वक्त हमें आतंकी ताकतों को हराने का संकल्प और मजबूत करना है।

वहीं, PM मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि भारत संसद पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण हमले को कभी नहीं भूलेगा। हम उन लोगों की बहादुरी और बलिदान को याद करते हैं जिन्होंने हमारी संसद की रक्षा करते हुए अपनी जान गंवाई। भारत हमेशा उनका शुक्रगुजार रहेगा।

19 साल पहले हुआ था आतंकी हमला

19 साल पहले 13 दिसंबर को लश्कर-ए-तैयबा और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकवादियों ने संसद परिसर पर हमला कर दिया था। इसमें दिल्ली पुलिस के पांच जवान, CRPF की एक महिला सिपाही राज्यसभा के 2 कर्मचारी और एक माली ने जान गंवाई थी। एक फोटो जर्नलिस्ट की भी मौत हुई थी। जवाबी कार्रवाई में सिक्योरिटी फोर्स ने सभी पांच आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें