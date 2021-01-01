पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Parliament Budget Session Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Chair All Party Meet

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट सत्र पर सर्वदलीय बैठक:मोदी की अध्यक्षता में आज 11 बजे मीटिंग होगी, किसानों के मुद्दे पर बहस की मांग कर सकता है विपक्ष

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बजट सत्र शुक्रवार से शुरू हो चुका है। इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा था कि भारत के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए यह दशक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। - Dainik Bhaskar
बजट सत्र शुक्रवार से शुरू हो चुका है। इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा था कि भारत के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए यह दशक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है।

बजट सत्र पर सरकार अपना एजेंडा सभी दलों के सामने रखेगी। इसके लिए आज 11 बजे सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई गई है। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए होने वाली इस मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे। वैसे सर्वदलीय बैठक बजट सत्र शुरू होने से पहले बुलाई जाती है, लेकिन इस बार सेशन शुरू होने के बाद रखी गई है। बजट सत्र की शुरुआत शुक्रवार को हो गई थी।

किसानों के मुद्दे पर बहस चाहता है विपक्ष
बैठक में विपक्षी दल किसान आंदोलन के मुद्दे पर संसद में बहस की मांग कर सकते हैं। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को लोकसभा स्पीकर की तरफ से बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी विपक्ष ने यही मांग उठाई थी। हालांकि, सरकार ने कहा कि यह मुद्दा लोकसभा में धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव (मोशन ऑफ थैंक्स) पर बहस के दौरान उठाया जा सकता है, जिसके लिए 2, 3 और 4 फरवरी को 10 घंटे का समय रखा गया है।

बजट सत्र से पहले राष्ट्रपति ने कहा- तिरंगे का अपमान बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण
संसद का बजट सत्र शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गया। इससे पहले राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का बजट अभिभाषण हुआ। उन्होंने 26 जनवरी को लाल किले पर हुए तिरंगे के अपमान को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया। राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि संविधान सभी को अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी देता है, अभिव्यक्ति का सम्मान करता है तो वही संविधान सभी को कानून का पालन करने के लिए भी कहता है।

मोदी बोले- लोकतंत्र की मर्यादाओं का पालन हो
बजट सत्र से पहले संसद परिसर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मीडिया से कहा कि भारत के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए यह दशक बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण है। आजादी के दीवानों ने जो सपने देखे थे उन्हें तेज गति से पूरा करने का यह स्वर्णिम अवसर आया है। इस दशक का भरपूर उपयोग हो, इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए चर्चा हो। सभी प्रकार के विचारों का मंथन हो। लोकतंत्र की सभी मर्यादाओं का पालन करते हुए और जनआकांक्षाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए इसे हम आगे बढ़ाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमौके से इजराइली राजदूत के नाम से भेजी चिट्ठी मिली, लिखा था- यह तो ट्रेलर है; CCTV फुटेज में 2 संदिग्ध दिखे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser