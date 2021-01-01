पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का इमोशनल गेम:दीप सिद्धू का रोते हुए वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद समर्थन में उतरे लोग; सोशल मीडिया पर चला रहे कैंपेन

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहलेलेखक: तोषी शर्मा
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीप सिद्धू ने 31 जनवरी की शाम को सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव आकर खुद को बेकसूर बताया था।

दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर किसान पिछले 70 दिनों से तीनों कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे हैं। 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर आयोजित ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के बाद ऐसा लग रहा था कि आंदोलन अब खत्म हो जाएगा। अगले दिन गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने आंदोलनकारियों को बलपूर्वक हटाने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली थी। लेकिन, इसी बीच BKU प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने रोते हुए धरना खत्म करने से इनकार कर दिया। टिकैत के रोने के बाद एक तरह से खत्म हो चुका आंदोलन फिर से खड़ा हो गया। वहीं अब दूसरा किरदार जिसने रो कर जनसमर्थन जुटा लिया वह है पंजाबी सिंगर और एक्टर दीप सिद्धू।

दीप को लाल किले पर तिरंगे का अपमान और हिंसा का आरोपी बनाया गया है। किसान जत्थेबंदियों ने उसे RSS और भाजपा का एजेंट बताते हुए कौम का गद्दार बताया है। जिसके बाद सिद्धू अकेला पड़ने के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया से दूर हो गया था। लेकिन, अब उसका रोता हुआ एक वीडियो सामने आया है। इसके बाद से उसे जन समर्थन मिलने लगा है।

31 जनवरी की शाम को जारी किया वीडियो

दीप सिद्धू ने 31 जनवरी की शाम को सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव आकर खुद को बेकसूर बताया। उसने किसान नेताओं पर साथ ना देने और धोखा देने का आरोप लगाया। सिद्धू ने रोते हुए कहा कि वो अपना सबकुछ छोड़कर किसान आंदोलन में जुड़ा था। जिसका उसे ये सिला मिला। सब पंजाबियों ने उसका साथ छोड़कर उसे गद्दार का सर्टिफिकेट दे दिया। दीप के इसी वीडियो के बाद लोग उसके समर्थन में उतर आए।

दीप सिद्धू का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद उसके गांव के लोगों ने उसके समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया।

इसका फायदा दूसरे आरोपी गैंगस्टर से समाजसेवी बने लक्खा सिद्धाना को भी मिला। अब लोग दोनों के समर्थन में सोशल मीडिया पर कैंपेन चला रहे हैं। दीप को जैसे ही समर्थन मिला वह फिर से सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय होकर अपने समर्थन में चल रही खबरों और वीडियो को शेयर करने लगा।

विदेशों में बैठे सिख समुदाय के लोग भी समर्थन में उतरे

विदेशों में बैठे सिख समुदाय के लोग भी दीप सिद्धू और लक्खा सिद्धाना के समर्थन में उतर गए हैं। जिसमें आतंकी संगठन सिख फॉर जस्टिस से जुड़े टॉकिंग पंजाब के सुरिंदर सिंह के साथ ही पंजाबी सिंगर जेजी बी समेत कई फेमस कलाकार शामिल हैं। यही नहीं अलगाववादी नेता सिमरनजीत सिंह मान, कंवरपाल सिंह बिट्‌टू समेत कई लोग किसान नेताओं पर इन दोनों का समर्थन करने का दबाव बना रहे हैं।

दीप के गांव उदेकरण के लोग भी समर्थन में उतरे

दीप सिद्धू के गांव उदेकरण के सरपंच सरदार बूटा सिंह और वहां के लोगों ने किसान जत्थेबंदियों के नेताओं को नसीहत दी है। लोगों ने कहा कि हम इन दोनों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़े हैं। संरपंच ने कहा कि अगर दीप और लक्खा किसान जत्थेबंदियों के लिए गद्दार हैं तो हमारा पूरा गांव ही गद्दार है। गांव के ही श्यामजीत सिंह बराड़ ने कहा कि हम लोग दीप सिद्धू के समर्थन में खड़े हैं। क्योंकि वह अपनी वकालात छोड़कर किसानों के साथ जुड़ा हुआ है। आंदोलन में युवाओं को जोड़ने में उसका बड़ा योगदान है।

