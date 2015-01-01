पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Pfizer Said Its Vaccine Candidate BNT162b2 Demonstrated 95% Efficacy Beginning 28 Days After The First Dose

वैक्सीन पर अच्छी खबर:फाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
फाइजर ने कहा कि ट्रायल के दौरान उसकी वैक्सीन के कोई गंभीर साइड इफेक्ट नहीं दिखे।

फार्मा कंपनी फाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फेज-3 ट्रायल में 95% असरदार रही है। कंपनी के मुताबिक, वैक्सीन उम्रदराज लोगों पर भी कारगर रही। इसके कोई सीरियस साइड इफेक्ट भी नहीं दिखे। फाइजर ने बुधवार को कहा कि अब कंपनी कुछ दिनों में ही रेगुलेटरी अप्रूवल के लिए आवेदन करेगी। इसी साल वैक्सीन के 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी है।

फाइजर और बायोएनटेक ने अपनी कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के लिए जुलाई में लेट-स्टेज क्लिनिकल ट्रायल्स शुरू किए थे। इसमें 44 हजार लोगों को शामिल किया गया था। इस वैक्सीन को हाई-रिस्क आबादी के लिए इस साल के अंत तक अप्रूवल दिया जा सकता है। यह तभी होगा जब सबकुछ प्लानिंग के हिसाब से चले और कोई अनपेक्षित घटना न घटे।

दुनियाभर में 212 वैक्सीन पर काम जारी

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के कोविड-19 वैक्सीन लैंडस्केप के मुताबिक, इस समय दुनियाभर 212 वैक्सीन पर काम चल रहा है। इसमें भी 48 वैक्सीन क्लिनिकल ट्रायल्स में हैं और इसमें 11 वैक्सीन अंतिम स्टेज में यानी लार्ज-स्केल ट्रायल्स से गुजर रहे हैं।

