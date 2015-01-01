पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1971 की भारत-पाक जंग के 50 साल पूरे:मोदी आज नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल पर स्वर्णिम विजय मशाल जलाएंगे, शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो इस साल 26 जनवरी की है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल जाकर देश के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी थी।

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच 1971 में हुई जंग में जीत के आज 50 साल पूरे हो गए। इस मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज नई दिल्ली स्थित नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल (NWM) पर स्वर्णिम विजय मशालों को जलाएंगे। यहां उनकी अगुआई रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे। चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (CDS) बिपिन रावत और सेना के तीनों अंगों के प्रमुख भी मौजूद रहेंगे। वे सभी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे।

पूरे देश में बुधवार से स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष मनाया जाएगा। शहीदों की याद में कई कार्यक्रम होंगे। इनमें 1971 की जंग में लड़े सैनिकों और शहीदों की विधवाओं का सम्मान किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही बैंड डिस्प्ले, सेमिनार, प्रदर्शनी, फिल्म फेस्टिवल, कॉन्क्लेव और एडवेंचर एक्टिविटी भी होंगी।

चार विजय मशाल जलाई जाएंगी

प्रधानमंत्री नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल की लौ से चार विजय मशाल जलाएंगे। इन मशालों को देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में ले जाया जाएगा। ये मशालें 1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध के परम वीर चक्र और महावीर चक्र विजेताओं के गांवों तक भी पहुंचेंगी। नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल बनाते समय इन सभी वीरता पुरस्कार विजेताओं को सम्मान देने के लिए उनके गांवों की मिट्टी लाई गई थी।

1971 के भारत-पाक जंग में क्या हुआ था?

1971 में भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच युद्ध का मुख्य कारण बांग्लादेश को आजाद कराना था। इस जंग में भारतीय सेना भी शामिल हुई थी। 13 दिन चली इस लड़ाई में पाक सेना को मुंह की खानी पड़ी। 16 दिसंबर 1971 को पाकिस्तानी जनरल एएके नियाजी ने अपने 90 हजार सैनिकों के साथ भारत और मुक्ति वाहिनी के सामने ढाका में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। इसके साथ ही बांग्लादेश पाकिस्तान से अलग हो गया था।

