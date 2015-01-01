पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

JNU से पीएम मोदी LIVE:पीएम ने स्वामी विवेकानंद की मूर्ति का अनावरण किया, कहा- विवेकानंद सपनों को साकार करने की प्रेरणा देते हैं

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीएम मोदी ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए JNU कैंपस में बनाई गई स्वामी विवेकानंद की मूर्ति का अनावरण किया।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी (JNU) में स्वामी विवेकानंद की मूर्ति का अनावरण किया। मोदी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए। मोदी ने कहा- स्वामी विवेकानंद की मूर्ति सपनों को साकार करने की प्रेरणा देती है। इससे सशक्त भारत का सपना साकार करने की प्रेरणा भी मिलती है।

कार्यक्रम में मोदी ने कहा कि स्वामी विवेकानंद जानते थे कि भारत दुनिया को क्या दे सकता है। एक सदी पहले स्वामी विवेकानंद ने मिशीगन यूनिवर्सिटी में इसकी घोषणा भी की थी। स्वामी जी ने अपनी पहचान भूल रहे भारत में नई चेतना का संचार किया था।

मोदी बोले- स्वामी विवेकानंद अमर रहें

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, "सभी नौजवानों से एक नारा बोलने के लिए कह रहा हूं। स्वामी विवेकानंद अमर रहें। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने भाषण की शुरुआत की..

  • स्वामी विवेकानंद कहते थे कि मूर्ति में आस्था का रहस्य ये है कि आप उस एक चीज से विजन ऑफ इम्युनिटी देखते हैं। मेरी कामना है कि JNU में ये प्रतिमा साहस और वो करेज है, जिसे विवेकानंद जी हर युवा में देखना चाहते थे।
  • ये प्रतिमा हमें राष्ट्र के पति अगाध श्रद्धा, प्रेम सिखाए। ये स्वामीजी के जीवन का सर्वोच्च संदेश है। ये प्रतिमा देश को विजन ऑफ वननेस के लिए प्रेरित करे, जो स्वामीजी के चिंतन की प्रेरणा रहा है। ये प्रतिमा देश को यूथ डेवलपमेंट के साथ आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित करे।
  • साथियो! ये सिर्फ एक प्रतिमा नहीं है, बल्कि उस विचार की ऊंचाई का प्रतीक है, जिसके बल पर एक संन्यासी ने पूरी दुनिया को भारत का परिचय दिया था। उनके पास वेदांत का ज्ञान था। एक विजन था। वो जानते थे कि भारत दुनिया को क्या दे सकता है। वो भारत के विश्व बंधुत्व केसंदेश को लेकर दुनिया में गए थे। भारत के सांस्कृतिक वैभव, विचारों और परंपराओं को उन्होंने गौरवपूर्ण तरीके से दुनिया के सामने रखा। जब चारों तरफ निराशा, हताशा थी, हम गुलामी के बोझ में दबे थे, तब स्वामीजी ने अमेरिका की मिशिगन यूनिवर्सिटी में कहा था कि यह शताब्दी आपकी है, लेकिन 21वीं शताब्दी निश्चित ही भारत की होगी।

मूर्ति को 2 साल तक ढंककर रखा गया
JNU में स्वामी विवेकानंद की मूर्ति लगाने का काम यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व छात्रों की पहल पर किया गया है। मूर्ति बनाने का काम 2017 में शुरू हुआ था। एक साल के बाद 2018 में इसे बनाकर तैयार कर दिया गया था। पिछले दो साल से मूर्ति को ढंककर रखा गया था। इस दौरान कई बार मूर्ति को क्षतिग्रस्त करने की कोशिश भी की गई।

विवेकानंद ने सभ्यता-संस्कृति पर गर्व का भाव जगाया
JNU के वाइस चांसलर ने अपने बयान में कहा- स्वामी विवेकानंद भारत के सबसे बड़े आध्यात्मिक लीडर्स में शुमार हैं। उन्होंने देश की आजादी, विकास, सहयोग और शांति के लिए काम किया। उन्होंने देश के युवाओं में भारतीय सभ्यता और संस्कृति पर गर्व करने का भाव जगाया।

