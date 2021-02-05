पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रामचंद्र मिशन के 75 साल पूरे:PM मोदी बोले- ग्लोबल वैक्सीनेशन में भारत का अहम रोल, कोरोना की लड़ाई में दुनिया हमसे प्रेरणा ले रही

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि 130 करोड़ भारतीयों की सतर्कता कोरोना की लड़ाई में दुनिया के लिए मिसाल बन गई।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को रामचंद्र मिशन की 75वीं सालगिरह समारोह में शिरकत की। कार्यक्रम को वर्चुअली संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि ग्लोबल वैक्सीनेशन में भारत अहम भूमिका निभा रहा है। भलाई के लिए हमारा विजन उतना ही वैश्विक है जितना घरेलू।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी इस बात के साक्षी हैं कि कैसे 130 करोड़ भारतीयों की सतर्कता कोरोना की लड़ाई में दुनिया के लिए मिसाल बन गई। इस लड़ाई में हमारे घरों में सिखाई गई बातें, योग और आयुर्वेद ने बहुत बड़ी भूमिका निभाई है। इस महामारी की शुरुआत में भारत की स्थिति को लेकर पूरी दुनिया चिंतित थी, लेकिन आज कोरोना से भारत की लड़ाई दुनिया भर को प्रेरित कर रही है।

रामचंद्र मिशन की तारीफ भी की
उन्होंने कहा कि हार्टफुलनेस इंस्टीट्यूट व हार्टफुलनेस एजुकेशन ट्रस्ट के फाउंडर और श्रीरामचंद्र मिशन के प्रेसिडेंट कमलेश डी पटेल तो ध्यान और आध्यात्म की दुनिया में दाजी के नाम से विख्यात हैं। कमलेश जी के बारे में यही कह सकता हूं कि वे पश्चिम और भारत की अच्छाइयों का संगम हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि आपके आध्यात्मिक नेतृत्व में रामचंद्र मिशन पूरी दुनिया और खासकर युवाओं को स्वस्थ शरीर और स्वस्थ मन की तरफ प्रेरित कर रहा है। साथियों आज विश्व भागमभाग वाली शैली से उपजी अनेक बीमारियों से लेकर महामारी और अवसाद से लेकर आतंकवाद तक की परेशानियों से जूझ रहा है। ऐसी स्थिति में सहज मार्ग, हार्टफुलनेस, ध्यान और योग आशा की किरण की तरह हैं।

दुनिया अब योग को गंभीरता से ले रही : मोदी
उन्होंने कहा कि पोस्ट कोरोना वर्ल्ड में अब योग और ध्यान को लेकर पूरी दुनिया में गंभीरता और बढ़ रही है। श्रीमद्भगवद् गीता में लिखा है कि सिद्धि और असिद्धि में समभाव होकर योग में रमते हुए सिर्फ काम करो, यह समभाव ही योग कहलाता है। योग के साथ ध्यान की भी इस विश्व को बहुत आवश्यकता है। दुनिया के कई बड़े संस्थान ये दावा कर चुके हैं कि डिप्रेशन मानव जीवन की कितनी बड़ी चुनौती बनता जा रहा है। ऐसे में मुझे विश्वास है कि आप अपने हार्टफुलनेस कार्यक्रम से योग और ध्यान के जरिए इस समस्या से निपटने में मानवता की मदद करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि वेदों में कहा गया है कि जिस प्रकार आकाश एवं पृथ्वी का नाश नहीं होता, इसी तरह मेरे प्राण तुम भी भयमुक्त रहो। भयमुक्त वही हो सकता है जो स्वतंत्र हो। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सहजमार्ग पर चलकर आप लोगों को शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप में भयमुक्त बनाते रहेंगे। रोगों से मुक्त नागरिक मानसिक रूप से सशक्त नागरिक भारत को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएगा।

