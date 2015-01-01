पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • G 20 Summit |PM Modi Said Fighting Climate Change Is As Important As Saving People's Lives, We Are Going Beyond The Goals Of Paris Agreement

G-20 समिट में मोदी:PM बोले- क्लाइमेट चेंज के खिलाफ लड़ाई में भारत ने टारगेट हासिल किए, ये लड़ाई जान बचाने जितनी ही अहम

नई दिल्ली/बीजिंग9 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को G-20 समिट में क्लाइमेट चेंज के मुद्दे पर अपनी बात रखी।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को G-20 समिट में क्लाइमेट चेंज के मुद्दे पर अपनी बात रखी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय हमारा ध्यान कोरोना से लोगों की जानें और इकॉनॉमी बचाने पर है। हमारी नजर में क्लाइमेट चेंज से लड़ाई भी उतनी ही अहम है। भारत न केवल इस मसले पर किए गए पेरिस समझौते के लक्ष्यों को पूरा कर रहा है, बल्कि उसके भी पार जा रहा है।

मोदी ने कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य 2030 तक 26 लाख हेक्टेयर बंजर भूमि को इस्तेमाल लायक बनाने का है। हमने LED लाइट्स को बड़ी आबादी तक पहुंचाया। इससे कार्बन डाइऑक्साइड के उत्सर्जन में हर साल 380 टन की कमी आती है। उज्ज्वला योजना की मदद से हमने 8 करोड़ से ज्यादा घरों में रसोई को धुएं से मुक्त किया है। यह पूरी दुनिया में सबसे बड़ी क्लीन एनर्जी ड्राइव में से एक है।

सरकार की कोशिशों के बारे में बताते हुए उन्होंने सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक को खत्म करने के अभियान की जानकारी दी। कहा कि हमारे वन क्षेत्र बढ़ रहा है। शेर और बाघों की आबादी बढ़ रही है। 175 गीगा वॉट रिन्यूवल एनर्जी का हमारा लक्ष्य तय समय 2022 से पहले हासिल कर लेंगे। अब हम 2030 तक 450 गीगा वॉट का लक्ष्य हासिल करना चाहते हैं।

प्रकृति के साथ तालमेल बिठाने की हमारी परंपरा

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि प्रकृति के साथ तालमेल बिठाने की हमारी परंपरा और मेरी सरकार के कमिटमेंट के कारण भारत ने लो कार्बन और क्लाइमेट के हिसाब से किए जाने वाले डेवलपमेंट को अपनाया है। विकासशील देशों को तकनीक और आर्थिक मदद के जरिए पूरी दुनिया तेजी से तरक्की कर सकती है। मानवता की समृद्धि के लिए हर इंसान को समृद्ध होना चाहिए। भारत अगली पीढ़ी के बुनियादी ढांचे जैसे मेट्रो नेटवर्क, जल-मार्ग और बहुत कुछ बना रहा है। ये सभी सुविधा के अलावा साफ इनवायरमेंट में भी योगदान देंगे।

चीनी राष्ट्रपति ने भी पेरिस समझौते के अमल पर जोर दिया

चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने G-20 समिट में कहा कि संगठन के सदस्य देशों को क्लाइमेट चेंज से निपटने के लिए आगे आना चाहिए। इस मसले पर किए गए पेरिस समझौते का पालन करना चाहिए।

अमेरिका के प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन ने पेरिस समझौते में फिर शामिल होने का इरादा जताया है। इससे क्लाइमेट चेंज समेत पर्यावरण से जुड़ी दूसरी चुनौतियों से निपटने की कोशिशों को बढ़ावा मिलने की उम्मीद है। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने अमेरिका को पेरिस समझौते से बाहर कर लिया था।

