संसदीय समिति से वॉकआउट पर सियासत:राहुल बोले- मुझे बोलने ही नहीं दिया; जावड़ेकर ने कहा- संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की इज्जत करना सीखें

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रक्षा मामलों की संसदीय समिति की बैठक बुधवार को हुई थी। राहुल गांधी समेत कांग्रेस नेताओं ने इस मीटिंग से वॉकआउट किया था। इसी को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने राहुल पर निशाना साधा।

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने गुरुवार को लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला को खत लिखा। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें संसदीय समिति की बैठक में बोलने का मौका नहीं दिया गया। राहुल ने बिरला ने मामले को गंभीरता लेने की अपील की, ताकि चुने हुए सांसदों के बैठकों में खुलकर बोलने के अधिकार की रक्षा हो सके।

इसके बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने पलटवार करते हुए राहुल को संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की इज्जत करने की नसीहत दी। उन्होंने कहा, 'संवैधानिक संस्थाओं के लिए उनके मन में कितनी इज्जत है? वे समिति की बैठक से उठकर बाहर चले गए। स्टैंडिंग कमेटी में विरोध के लिए स्पीच देने की इजाजत नहीं होती। उन्हें संवैधानिक संस्थाओं का आदर करना सीखना चाहिए। ऐसा नहीं हुआ, तो लोकतंत्र में उनकी भूमिका पर सवाल उठने लगेंगे।'

डेढ़ साल में 14 सेशन हुए, राहुल 12 से नदारद रहे
उन्होंने कहा, 'शायद राहुल गांधी को नहीं पता है कि मीटिंग का एजेंडा तय करने के लिए भी सेशन आयोजित किए जाते हैं, लेकिन वे इन सेशंस में मौजूद नहीं रहते। पिछले डेढ़ सालों में 14 सेशन बुलाए गए। इनमें से राहुल ने सिर्फ 2 ही अटेंड किए।'

उन्होंने कहा, ' पहले राहुल सेशन में हिस्सा नहीं लेते, उसके बाद वे भाजपा सरकार और प्रक्रिया पर सवाल उठाते हैं।'

राहुल समेत कांग्रेस नेताओं ने वॉकआउट किया था
इससे पहले बुधवार को रक्षा मामलों की संसदीय समिति की बैठक हुई थी। राहुल गांधी समेत कांग्रेस नेताओं ने इस मीटिंग से वॉकआउट किया था। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि मीटिंग में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के बजाय सेनाओं की यूनिफॉर्म पर चर्चा की जा रही थी। राहुल ने इसे पार्लियामेंट्री कमेटी के समय की बर्बादी बताया।

कमेटी की मीटिंग में राहुल गांधी लद्दाख में चीन से तनाव और सैनिकों को बेहतर हथियार देने के बारे में बोलना चाहते थे। लेकिन, कमेटी के चेयरमैन जुआल ओराम (भाजपा) ने उन्हें इसकी इजाजत नहीं दी।

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर चर्चा चाहते थे राहुल
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (CDS) जनरल बिपिन रावत की मौजूदगी में आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स की यूनिफॉर्म के मुद्दे पर चर्चा की जा रही थी। उसी समय राहुल राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा और लद्दाख में चीन से जारी तनाव पर बात करना चाहते थे।

जब कमेटी के चेयरमैन ने राहुल गांधी को बोलने की इजाजत नहीं दी, तो वे मीटिंग से वॉक आउट कर गए। राहुल के साथ कांग्रेस सांसद राजीव सतव और रेवनाथ रेड्डी भी मीटिंग से बाहर निकल गए थे।

