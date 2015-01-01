पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

FICCI के इवेंट में मोदी:पीएम बोले- नीयत और नीति से किसानों का हित चाहते हैं; सुधारों का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा किसानों को होगा

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोदी ने कहा कि जब महामारी शुरू हुई थी, तो कई अनिश्चितताएं थीं। अब स्थिति बदली है। अब जवाब भी है और रोडमैप भी है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को भारतीय वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग महासंघ (FICCI) की 93वीं वार्षिक बैठक (AGM) में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जुड़े। मोदी ने अपने भाषण में किसानों पर खास जोर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को जितना सपोर्ट मिलेगा, हम जितना इन्वेस्ट करेंगे, उतना किसान और देश मजबूत होगा। सरकार नीयत और नीति से किसानों का हित चाहती है।

मोदी के भाषण की 10 अहम बातें

'किसान समृद्ध होगा तो देश समृद्ध होगा'
आज भारत का एग्रीकल्चर सेक्टर पहले से ज्यादा वाइब्रेंट हुआ है। आज किसानों के पास मंडियों के बाहर बेचने का भी ऑप्शन भी है। वे डिजिटल माध्यम पर भी खरीद-बिक्री कर सकते हैं। किसान समृद्ध होगा तो देश समृद्ध होगा।

'किसानों को सपोर्ट मिलेगा तो देश भी मजबूत होगा'
जितना हमारे देश में एग्रीकल्चर में प्राइवेट सेक्टर को निवेश करना था, उतना नहीं हुआ। हमारे यहां कोल्ड स्टोरेज की समस्या रही है। फर्टिलाइजर की दिक्कत रहती है, इसे इम्पोर्ट किया जाता है। इसके लिए उद्यमियों को आगे आना चाहिए। किसानों को जितना सपोर्ट मिलेगा, हम जितना इन्वेस्ट करेंगे, उतना किसान और देश मजबूत होगा।

'किसानों को नए बाजार, विकल्प मिलेंगे'
एग्रीकल्चर सेक्टर में सुधारों का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा किसानों को होने वाला है। एग्रीकल्चर सेक्टर और उससे जुड़े क्षेत्र चाहे फूड प्रोसेसिंग हो, कोल्ड चेन हों, इनके बीच दीवारें हुआ करती थीं। अब अड़चनें हटाई जा रही हैं। अब किसानों को नए बाजार और नए विकल्प मिलेंगे। कृषि क्षेत्र में ज्यादा निवेश होगा।

'मल्टीपल कनेक्टिविटी पर जोर'
आज हर सेक्टर में रिफॉर्म्स किए गए हैं। माइनिंग, डिफेंस या फिर स्पेस हो, ज्यादातर क्षेत्रों में अनगिनत अवसरों की परंपरा खड़ी कर दी है। लॉजिस्टिक्स में मल्टीपल कनेक्टिविटी पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। अगर एक से दूसरी इंडस्ट्री के बीच दीवारें खड़ी कर दें तो ग्रोथ रुक जाएगी। हम इन दीवारों को हटाने का काम कर रहे हैं।

'बड़ी आबादी तक टेक्नोलॉजी पहुंचाई'
भारत में तमाम रुकावटों को दूर करते हुए आधार सिस्टम को मजबूत किया गया। दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा ट्रांसफर सिस्टम डायरेक्ट बेनिफिट ट्रांसफर भारत में काम कर रहा है। कई लोग कह रहे हैं कि भारत के इस मॉडल से कई देशों को सीखना चाहिए। भारत ने बड़ी आबादी तक टेक्नोलॉजी पहुंचाई है।

'गांवों में सुविधाएं बढ़ाईं'
UPI से हर महीने 4 लाख करोड़ का ट्रांजैक्शन हो रहा है। छोटे दुकानदार, रेहड़ी वाले भी इससे पैसा ट्रांसफर कर रहे हैं। कुछ लोगों के लिए गांवों का मतलब ऐसे इलाकों से है, जहां आने-जाने में असुविधा हो, फैसिलिटीज न हों। अब यहां की स्थितियां भी बदली हैं। प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना से गांव की 98% सड़कें जुड़ चुकी हैं। गांव में स्कूल, बाजार सब हैं। ग्रामीणों की उम्मीदें बढ़ी हैं।

'इस साल जिस तेजी से हालात बिगड़े, उतनी ही तेजी से सुधर रहे'
हम लोगों ने T-20 के मैच में बहुत कुछ बदलते देखा है। लेकिन 20-20 के इस साल ने सभी को मात दे दी है। इतने उतार-चढ़ाव से दुनिया गुजरी है, कुछ साल बाद जब कोरोना काल को याद करेंगे तो यकीन नहीं आएगा। सबसे अच्छी बात रही कि जितनी तेजी से हालात बिगड़े, उतनी ही तेजी से सुधर भी रहे हैं।

'मौजूदा इंडिकेटर्स हौसला बढ़ाने वाले'
जब महामारी शुरू हुई थी, तो कई अनिश्चितताएं थीं। सबके मन में यही सवाल था कि सब कैसे ठीक होगा। दुनिया का हर व्यक्ति इन सवालों में फंसा था। अब स्थिति बदली है। अब जवाब भी है और रोडमैप भी है। अब इंडिकेटर्स हौसला बढ़ाने वाले हैं। संकट के समय जो हमने सीखा है, भविष्य के संदर्भों को मजबूत किया है। इसका श्रेय आंत्रप्रेन्योर, किसानों, उद्यमियों और लोगों को जाता है। जो देश महामारी के समय अपने लोगों को बचा ले जाता है, वहां की व्यवस्थाएं दोगुनी ताकत के साथ रिबाउंड करने की ताकत रखती हैं।

'इंडस्ट्रीज और इंडिपेंडेंट हों'
भारत ने जो नीतियां बनाईं, स्थितियों को संभाला, उससे दुनिया चकित है। बीते 6 साल में दुनिया का जो विश्वास हम पर बना, वो बीते महीनों में और मजबूत हुआ है। विदेशी निवेशकों ने रिकॉर्ड इन्वेस्टमेंट किया है। हम लोकल के लिए वोकल होने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। भारत का प्राइवेट सेक्टर हमारी डोमेस्टिक नीड को न सिर्फ पूरी कर सकता है, बल्कि ग्लोबली भी स्थापित हो सकता है। हम चाहते हैं कि इंडस्ट्रीज और इंडिपेंडेंट हों।

