मोदी का गुजरात दौरा LIVE:प्रधानमंत्री ने केशुभाई के घर पहुंचकर उन्हें श्रद्धाजंलि दी; मोदी 2 दिन के दौरे पर हैं

अहमदाबाद2 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचे। मोदी ने केशुभाई पटेल के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज से 2 दिन के गुजरात दौरे पर हैं। कोरोनाकाल में ये मोदी का पहला गुजरात दौरा है। वे शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचे। करीब 10.30 बजे गांधीनगर में दिवंगत केशुभाई पटेल के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री केशुभाई का हार्ट अटैक की वजह से गुरुवार को 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया था।

केशुभाई के परिजन से बात करते हुए मोदी।
केशुभाई के परिजन से बात करते हुए मोदी।

मोदी शनिवार को केवडिया जाएंगे
मोदी आज कई योजनाओं का उद्घाटन करेंगे। शनिवार को केवडिया में देश की पहली सी-प्लेन सर्विस की शुरुआत करेंगे। गुजरात सरकार ने केंद्र के निर्देश पर सी-प्लेन प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया है। मोदी सी-प्लेन से अहमदाबाद के साबरमती रिवर फ्रंट से केवडिया डेम तक का सफर करेंगे। सी-प्लेन से 220 किमी का सफर सिर्फ 45 मिनट में पूरा हो जाएगा।

सरदार पटेल को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे
प्रधानमंत्री के गुजरात दौरे के दूसरे दिन यानि शनिवार को सरदार पटेल की जयंती भी है। इस मौके पर मोदी केवडिया में स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी पर जाकर पटेल को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। वे एकता दिवस की परेड में भी मौजूद रहेंगे। इस परेड में गुजरात पुलिस, सेंट्रल रिजर्व आर्म्ड फोर्सेज, बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स, इंडो-तिब्बतन बॉर्डर पुलिस, CISF और नेशनल सिक्योरिटी गार्ड्स के जवान हिस्सा लेंगे।

मोदी के दौरे से पहले पुलिस के 21 जवान कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले
प्रधानमंत्री के दौरे से पहले स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी कैंपस के कर्मचारियों और यहां तैनात सभी पुलिसकर्मियों का कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया गया। इनमें से 21 जवानों की रिपोर्ट गुरुवार को पॉजिटिव आई।

