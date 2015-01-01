पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Hold A Meeting With Chief Ministers Of States Over COVID19 Situation Today

कोरोना पर आज मोदी की मीटिंग:प्रधानमंत्री वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए मुख्यमंत्रियों से चर्चा करेंगे, कई राज्यों में केस तेजी से बढ़ रहे

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
कोरोना की स्थिति पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ 9वीं बार मीटिंग करेंगे। पिछली बार 23 सितंबर 7 राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से चर्चा की थी।- फाइल फोटो।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज कोरोना की स्थिति पर मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ मीटिंग करेंगे। कई राज्यों में कोरोना के केस तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं, ऐसे में यह मीटिंग अहम है। माना जा रहा है कि मीटिंग में दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान, केरल और पश्चिम बंगाल जैसे ज्यादा प्रभावित राज्यों में स्थिति कंट्रोल करने को लेकर फोकस रहेगा। देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 91.77 लाख के पार पहुंच चुका है।

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए होने वाली इस मीटिंग में वैक्सीन डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन की स्ट्रैटजी पर भी चर्चा के आसार हैं। सरकार ने इस बारे में काम शुरू कर दिया है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन बाजार में आने के बाद इसका तेजी से और प्रभावी डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कैसे किया जाएगा। देश में 5 वैक्सीन डेवलपमेंट के एडवांस स्टेज में हैं। इनमें से 4 फेज-2 या फेज-3 में हैं।

कोरोना पर मोदी की मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ 9वीं बैठक होगी
देश में 25 मार्च को लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद से प्रधानमंत्री की मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ यह 9वीं बैठक होगी। पिछली बैठक 23 सितंबर को हुई थी। उस मीटिंग में 7 राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ चर्चा की गई थी।

पिछली 8 मीटिंग कब-कब हुईं, तब क्या स्थिति थी?

मीटिंग की तारीखक्या चर्चा हुईकोरोना के केसकोरोना से मौतें
20 मार्चमोदी ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और 22 मार्च के जनता कर्फ्यू पर फोकस किया।2495
2 अप्रैल9 मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ चर्चा हुई। मोदी ने कहा- लॉकडाउन के बाद धीरे-धीरे छूट देना ही बेहतर होगा।2,54372
11 अप्रैललॉकडाउन 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाने पर सहमति बनी। मीटिंग में शामिल 10 मुख्यमंत्रियों ने समर्थन किया।8,446288
27 अप्रैलहॉटस्पॉट के बाहर 4 मई को लॉकडाउन खोलने पर सहमति बनी। पांच राज्य 3 मई के बाद भी लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने के फेवर में थे।29,451939
11 मईमोदी ने मुख्यमंत्रियों से कहा- 15 मई तक बताएं कि अपने राज्य में कैसा लॉकडाउन चाहते हैं।70,7682,294
16-17 जूनप्रधानमंत्री ने कोरोना से बचाव के तरीकों, लॉकडाउन के असर, अनलॉक-1, इकोनॉमी और रिफॉर्म्स की बात की।3,67,26312,262
18 अगस्तमोदी ने कहा कि 72 घंटे के फॉर्मूले पर बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि 72 घंटे में संक्रमित व्यक्ति के आस-पास वालों की भी टेस्टिंग हो जानी चाहिए।276662753015
23 सितंबरमोदी ने कहा- देश में करीब 700 जिले हैं, लेकिन इनमें से सिर्फ 7 राज्यों के 60 जिले ही चिंता की वजह हैं। इन राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को सलाह देता हूं कि वे 7 दिन तक जिला और ब्लॉक स्तर पर लोगों से वर्चुअल कॉन्फ्रेंस करें।573018091175
