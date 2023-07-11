Hindi News

Corrigendum: Published as per the order of the Hon'ble High Court of Madras

With this corrigendum, Dainik Bhaskar states that the news reported on 02.03.2023 about the attack on Bihari workers in the state of Tamil Nadu are not true. That immediately upon the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu circulating a WhatsApp message and other forms of media stating that the reports were not true, the concerned news articles were removed from all digital media platforms including the Twitter handle of Dainik Bhaskar on the same day and the version of DGP Tamil Nadu was published in the subsequent articles. The editorial team of Dainik Bhaskar apologizes to the people of Tamil Nadu and Bihar for reporting the said news. The Dainik Bhaskar always promotes true and fact based Journalism, any inconvenience caused to the court and people of Tamil Nadu and Bihar is regretted. This corrigendum is published as per the order of the Hon'ble High Court of Madras dated 27.06.2023 in Crl. O.P. Nos 11077 and 13400 of 2023.