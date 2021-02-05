पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुडुचेरी में कांग्रेस सरकार पर खतरा:विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले पुडुचेरी की कांग्रेस सरकार अल्पमत में; दो मंत्रियों समेत 4 विधायकों ने इस्तीफा दिया

40 मिनट पहले
पुडुचेरी में साल 2016 में 30 विधानसभा सीटों पर चुनाव हुए, जिसमें कांग्रेस को 15 सीट मिली थी।
पुडुचेरी में साल 2016 में 30 विधानसभा सीटों पर चुनाव हुए, जिसमें कांग्रेस को 15 सीट मिली थी।

केंद्र शासित राज्य पुडुचेरी में विधानसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका लगा है। यहां दो दिन के अंदर दो मंत्रियों समेत 4 विधायकों ने विधानसभा सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया। इससे राज्य की सरकार अल्पमत में आ गई है।

इस्तीफा देने वालों में विधायक ए जॉन कुमार, ए नमस्सिवम, मल्लादी कृष्णा राव और ई थेपयन्थन शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस विधायक एन धनवेलु को पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त होने के कारण अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया। ऐसे में विधानसभा में कांग्रेस ने बहुमत खो दिया है। विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के 15 सदस्यों में से अब 11 ही रह गए हैं। कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा देने वाले ए नमस्सिवम, ई थेपयन्थन समेत कई सदस्य BJP जॉइन कर सकते हैं। विधानसभा में अभी भाजपा के 3 नामित सदस्य हैं।
कल राहुल गांधी का पुडुचेरी दौरा
कांग्रेस विधायकों के इस्तीफे ऐसे समय में हो रहे हैं, जब कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी बुधवार को पुडुचेरी का दौरा करने वाले हैं। राहुल चुनावी तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए जाएंगे।

साल 2016 में विधानसभा चुनाव का रिजल्ट
पुडुचेरी में साल 2016 में 30 विधानसभा सीटों पर चुनाव हुए, जिसमें कांग्रेस को 15 सीट मिली थी। वर्तमान में यहां पर कांग्रेस की सरकार है और वी नारायणस्वामी मुख्यमंत्री हैं। कांग्रेस के अलावा AINRC को 8, AIADMK को 4, DMK को 2 और एक निर्दलीय विधायक की जीत हुई। यहां पर भाजपा के 3 नामित विधायक हैं। पुडुचेरी में आठ जून तक कांग्रेस सरकार का कार्यकाल है। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने कहा था कि मई में यहां चुनाव हो सकते हैं।

