  • Puri Shankaracharya Got Angry, Said Modi Ji, In Whose Name You Are Jumping, You Are Torturing Him?

नकली शंकराचार्य पर विवाद:पुरी शंकराचार्य नाराज हुए, बोले- मोदी जी, जिसके नाम पर आप कूद रहे हैं, उसे यातना दे रहे हैं?

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जगद्गुरु पुरी शंकराचार्य निश्चलानंद सरस्वती शंकराचार्य की पदवी को लेकर नाराज हो गए हैं। -फाइल फोटो

जगद्गुरु पुरी शंकराचार्य निश्चलानंद सरस्वती शंकराचार्य की पदवी को लेकर नाराज हो गए हैं। दरअसल, पिछले दिनों मथुरा में स्वामी अधोक्षजानंद ने असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्वानंद सोनोवाल के सामने अपना परिचय पुरी के शंकराचार्य के तौर पर दिया। निश्चलानंद सरस्वती ने इसी बात पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि जिसके नाम पर आप कूद रहे हैं, उसी को यातना दे रहे हैं।

आतंकवादी का शंकराचार्य के रूप में स्वागत क्यों हुआ?
उन्होंने कहा, "अंग्रेजों के शासनकाल में एक महामंडलेश्वर ने अपने नाम के पहले जगद्गुरु का इस्तेमाल करना शुरू कर दिया था। अंग्रेजों ने मना कर दिया और कहा कि चार पीठों के शंकराचार्य के अतिरिक्त कोई भी जगद्गुरु का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेगा। देश स्वतंत्र का मैं पक्षधर हूं, लेकिन देश अभी परतंत्र है। इंग्लैंड की दास्तां अभी भी है। एक आतंकवादी असम के मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर मथुरा आया। पुरी के शंकराचार्य के रूप में उसका स्वागत हुआ और मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मैं इनका शिष्य हूं। यह योगी आदित्यनाथ के शासन काल में क्यों हुआ।"

आश्रम पर कब्जा हुआ, क्या योगीजी को नहीं मालूम था?
उन्होंने कहा, "एक आश्रम का में ट्रस्टी था। एक रुपए से लेना-देना नहीं था। उस आश्रम पर एक आतंकवादी ने कलेक्टर की सहमति से कब्जा कर लिया, क्या आपको (योगी आदित्यनाथ) मालूम नहीं है। मोदी जी मैं आपको याद दिलाता हूं आप भूल गए होंगे। जब आप गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री थे, तब पुरी के एक महापात्र पुलिस के सबसे बड़े अधिकारी थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि एक आतंकवादी पुरी के शंकराचार्य के रूप में घूम रहा है। मैं पुरी का हूं, मैं उसे अरेस्ट करना चाहता हूं। तब आपने मना किया था।"

शंकराचार्य को यातना देना, कहां का शासन है?
निश्चलानंद सरस्वती बोले- अब आप प्रधानमंत्री के पद पर हैं। क्या आपको मालूम नहीं है कि पुरी के शंकराचार्य को दबोचने के लिए जो किया जा रहा है, उसमें भाजपा भी शामिल है। अमित शाह आप मेरे लाड़ले और प्यारे हैं। मैंने शिवराज सिंह चौहान के सामने आप से कहा था, आप पर कोई प्रभाव पड़ा? इसका मतलब है कि पुरी के शंकराचार्य को यातना देने के लिए आपने व्यूह रचना की है। कांग्रेस ने जो अत्याचार तैयार किया था, अब आप उसके पोषक बन रहे हैं, क्या आप दो दिन भी शासन करने के योग्य हैं? परंपराप्राप्त शंकराचार्य कोई जीवित ना रहे, उसे यातना दी जाए, ये क्या शासन है?

मेरा अपराध क्या है, यही कि आपकी दासता नहीं पालता?
उन्होंने कहा, "मुलायम सिंह जी आप जीवित हैं, आप अपने पाप पर ध्यान दीजिए। आपने चार आतंकवादियों को अपने शासनकाल में शंकराचार्य बनाकर घुमाया था। लालू यादव जेल के शिकंजे में हो, ध्यान रखो, तुमने भी चार शंकराचार्यों को घुमाया था। मुख्यमंत्री लोग भूतपूर्व और वर्तमान शंकराचार्य बनाकर घुमाते हैं। सबके सब मिलकर पुरी के शंकराचार्य को यातना देने के लिए लगे हैं। मेरा अपराध क्या है? मैं आपकी दासता नहीं पालता। शासन तंत्र की दासता पालने वाला शंकराचार्य होगा? शासकों पर भी शासन करने का ये पद है। आप जैसे एक हजार वर्तमान और भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री दमन नहीं कर सकते हैं। आपका इतिहास कलंकित हो रहा है।"

मैंने दस्तखत किए होते तो क्या राम मंदिर का मौका आपको मिलता?
निश्चलानंद सरस्वती ने कहा- चीन ने कूटनीति से प्रेरित होकर नया दलाई लामा बनाया था, लेकिन वो सफल नहीं हुआ। दलाई लामा और पोप नकली नहीं हैं। आप मेरे विरोध में नकली शंकराचार्यों को प्रोत्साहन देते हैं। उन शंकराचार्यों को दंड दीजिए, जिन्होंने मेरे विरोध में एक आतंकवादी को शंकराचार्य के तौर पर स्थापित किया। चंपत राय जी, भागवतजी सुन लीजिए! अगर मैंने रामालय प्रस्ताव पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए होते तो रामलला मंदिर की नींव रखने का मौका क्या आपको मिलता? नरसिम्हा राव के शासन में ही मंदिर बन गया होता। कुछ दूरी पर आमने-सामने मस्जिद बन गई होती। आप उस व्यक्ति को यातना दे रहे हैं, जिसके नाम पर आप कूद रहे हैं।

मथुरा में ऐसा क्या हुआ था, जिस पर निश्चलानंद खफा हैं
पिछले दिनों असम के सीएम सर्वानंद सोनोवाल को अधोक्षजानंद ने कृष्ण जन्मभूमि में पूजा-अर्चना करवाई। उन्होंने खुद को पुरी का शंकराचार्य बताया। इस दौरान कलेक्टर और प्रशासनिक अमले ने अधोक्षजानंद का स्वागत भी किया। खुद को पुरी का शंकराचार्य घोषित करने पर अधोक्षजानंद से निश्चलानंद सरस्वती नाराज हैं और मोदी व योगी पर भी तंज कस रहे हैं।

