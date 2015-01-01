पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली में सियासी जंग:राघव चड्‌ढा समेत आप के 5 विधायकों हिरासत में, गृह मंत्री शाह के आवास पर प्रदर्शन की इजाजत मांगी थी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी नेता आतिशी मार्लेना को उप-राज्यपाल अनिल बैज के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया।

दिल्ली पुलिस ने रविवार को आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के राघव चड्‌ढा समेत 5 विधायकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। राघव के अलावा विधायक रितुराज गोविंद, संजीव झा और कुलदीप कुमार को भी हिरासत में लिया गया है। यह सभी गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने जा रहे थे। वहीं, आप नेता आतिशी मार्लेना को भी पुलिस ने उप-राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल के आवास के पास से हिरासत में ले लिया है।

पुलिस ने नहीं दी थी अनुमति
शनिवार को राघव चड्‌ढा ने दिल्ली के डिप्टी कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस से गृह मंत्री के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने की इजाजत मांगी थी, जिसे रविवार को पुलिस ने नकार दिया था। पुलिस ने अपने जवाब में कहा था कि गृह मंत्री के आवास के बाहर किसी भी तरह का जमावड़े को अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती। आपके निवेदन पर विचार किया गया, लेकिन इसे स्वीकारा नहीं जा सकता।

ऑर्डर में कहा गया कि कोरोना की वजह से दिल्ली किसी भी तरह के सोशल, एकेडमिक, स्पोर्ट्स, इंटरटेनमेंट, कल्चरल, धार्मिक, राजनीतिक कार्यक्रम या अन्य जमावड़े पर 31 दिसंबर तक रोक लगी हुई है। ऐसे में आपको प्रदर्शन की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती।

2500 करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले का आरोप
राघव चड्ढा ने हिरासत में लिए जाने पर कहा कि भाजपा शासित MCD ने दिल्ली के इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा 2500 करोड़ रुपए का घोटाला किया। हमने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिलने का समय मांगा, तो उन्होंने मुझे मेरे आवास से ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अमित शाह जी, आप अपनी पुलिस के दम पर अपनी पार्टी का भ्रष्टाचार क्यों दबाना चाहते हैं।

कुलदीप ने पूछा- क्या देश में लोकतंत्र खत्म हो गया
कुलदीप कुमार ने कहा कि ये तो तानाशाही है। हमें गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के घर पर निगम में हुए 2500 करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले की जांच की मांग करने के लिए जाना था। अमित शाह ने पुलिस को घर भेज कर हमें गिरफ्तार करा दिया। क्या देश में लोकतंत्र खत्म हो गया है।

आप विधायक दुर्गेश पाठक ने कहा कि दिल्ली के इतिहास में यह सबसे बड़ा घोटाला है। बीजेपी के नेताओं ने कर्मचारियों के वेतन के 2500 करोड़ रुपये का घपला किया है। अब हम गृह मंत्री और एलजी से इनके खिलाफ जांच की मांग कर रहे है, तो हमारे विधायकों को घरों से गिरफ्तार कर रहे है।

