राहुल गांधी vs केंद्र सरकार:कांग्रेस नेता का तंज- क्यों कई तानाशाहों के नाम M से शुरू होते हैं? भाजपा का जवाब- M से मोहनदास भी, आप नहीं समझेंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
सोशल मीडिया पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के बयान पर सियासत शुरू हो गई है। राहुल ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का नाम लिए बिना बुधवार को पूछा कि क्यों कई तानाशाहों के नाम M से शुरू होते हैं। हालांकि, उन्होंने इस बयान के पीछे की वजह नहीं बताई। राहुल ने मार्कोस, मुसोलिनी, मिलोसेविच, मुबारक, मोबुतु, मुशर्रफ और माइकॉम्बेरो का नाम गिनाया। ये सभी अपने तानाशाही शासन के लिए जाने जाते हैं।

इस पर पलटवार करते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कहा कि M से मोहनदास भी होता है यानी साबरमती के संत, बापू। भारत की मिट्टी की बात ही अलग है, ये तानाशाह नहीं बुद्ध और महावीर की धरती है। छोड़िये आप नहीं समझेंगे।

M से तो मोतीलाल नेहरू का भी नाम है : तोमर
इसके अलावा केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने भी राहुल पर पलटवार किया। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके बयान को कांग्रेस भी गंभीरता से नहीं लेती। M से तो मोती लाल नेहरू भी होता है। इसलिए उन पर टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए।

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर निशाने पर केंद्र
इसके बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में राहुल ने कहा कि मैं किसानों को बहुत अच्छे से जानता हूं, ये पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं। सरकार को ही पीछे हटना होगा। फायदा इसमें है कि वे आज हट जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान भारत की शक्ति है, उसे दबाना, धमकाना, मारना सरकार का काम नहीं है। सरकार का काम किसान से बात करके इस समस्या का समाधान करना है।

उन्होंने ने कहा कि दिल्ली को किसानों ने घेरा हुआ है। किसानों की वजह से ही देश के लोग जिंदा हैं। दिल्ली को एक किले में क्यों तब्दील कर दिया गया है? ये समस्या देश के लिए अच्छी नहीं है।

बजट को लेकर भी सवाल उठाए
राहुल ने कहा कि आप निजीकरण की बात करते हो, इससे किसे फायदा होगा। सरकार को जरुरत है कि वह अपने देश के लोगों के हाथ में पैसा दे। क्योंकि अगर हमें अपनी अर्थव्यवस्था को दोबारा से खड़ा करना है तो ऐसा करना जरूरी है। सप्लाई साइड की तरफ से ये मुमकिन नहीं है।

उन्होंने बजट पर कहा कि मैं उम्मीद कर रहा था कि बजट में सरकार देश के 99 प्रतिशत लोगों को सपोर्ट करेगी। लेकिन ये बजट देश की एक फीसदी आबादी के लिए था। आपने छोटे धंधों, कामगारों, किसानों से पैसा लेकर 5-10 लोगों को दे दिया।

