संसदीय समिति की बैठक से कांग्रेस का वॉकआउट:राहुल बोले- राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के बजाय यूनिफॉर्म पर चर्चा करना वक्त की बर्बादी

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
राहुल गांधी लद्दाख में चीन से लड़ रहे सैनिकों को बेहतर सुविधाएं देने पर चर्चा करना चाहते थे, लेकिन चेयममैन ने इसकी इजाजत नहीं दी। इसके बाद कांग्रेस नेताओं ने वॉकआउट कर दिया।

रक्षा मामलों की संसदीय समिति की बुधवार को बैठक हुई। राहुल गांधी समते कांग्रेस नेताओं ने इस मीटिंग से वॉकआउट किया। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि मीटिंग में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के बजाय सेनाओं की यूनिफॉर्म पर चर्चा की जा रही थी। राहुल ने इसे पार्लियामेंट्री कमेटी के समय की बर्बादी बताया।

कमेटी की मीटिंग में राहुल गांधी लद्दाख में चीन से तनाव और सैनिकों को बेहतर हथियार देने के बारे में बोलना चाहते थे। लेकिन, कमेटी के चेयरमैन जुआल ओराम (भाजपा) ने उन्हें इसकी इजाजत नहीं दी।

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर चर्चा की जाए: राहुल गांधी

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (CDS) जनरल बिपिन रावत की मौजूदगी में आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स की यूनिफॉर्म के मुद्दे पर चर्चा की जा रही थी। उसी समय राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि इस पर चर्चा करने के बजाय पॉलिटिकल लीडरशिप को राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर बात करनी चाहिए। लद्दाख में चीन से लड़ रही सेनाओं को मजबूत करने पर चर्चा होनी चाहिए।

जब कमेटी के चेयरमैन ने राहुल गांधी को बोलने की इजाजत नहीं दी, तो वे मीटिंग से वॉक आउट कर गए। राहुल के साथ कांग्रेस सांसद राजीव सतव और रेवनाथ रेड्डी भी मीटिंग से बाहर निकल गए।

