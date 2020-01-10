पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोदी सरकार के 6 मंत्रियों की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस:राजनाथ ने कहा- राज्यसभा में जो हुआ है वह दुखद, राजनीतिक स्वार्थ साधने की कोशिश करना ठीक नहीं; मेरा वादा-एमएसपी खत्म नहीं होगी

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
किसान बिल को लेकर देशभर में जारी विरोध के बीच मोदी सरकार के छह बड़े मंत्रियों ने रविवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। इसमें रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- राज्यसभा में आज जो कुछ भी हुआ है, वह दुखद था। मैं जानता हूं कि सदन की कार्यवाही चलाने के लिए सत्तापक्ष की जिम्मेदारी बनती है, वहीं विपक्ष की भी जिम्मेदारी बनती है। उन्होंने किसानों से वादा किया कि किसी भी कीमत पर एमएसपी खत्म नहीं होगी।

केवल निहित राजनीतिक स्वार्थ को साधने की जो कोशिश की जा रही है वह ठीक नहीं है। राजनाथ ने कहा- मैं समझता हूं कि स्वस्थ लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा के लिए यह अनुकूल नहीं है। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में राजनाथ सिंह के अलावा नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी, पीयूष गोयल भी मौजूद रहे।

इस बिल से किसानों की आमदनी बढ़ेगी- राजनाथ

रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा- मैं मानता हूं कि यह बिल किसान और कृषि जगत के लिए यह जरूरी है। इससे किसानों की आमदनी बढ़ेगी। किसानों के बीच गलतफहमी पैदा की जा रही है। हकीकत यह है कि दोनों बिल लागू होने के बाद हमारा किसान उसकी फसल पूरी आजादी के साथ बेच सकेगा जहां वह बेचना चाहता है। हमारी सरकार ने एमएसपी बढ़ाया है।

संसदीय इतिहास में ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ

राजनाथ ने कहा- हमने वादा किया था कि हम किसान की आमदनी बढ़ाएंगे। हमने ऐसा किया भी है। और भी हासिल करने के लिए हम प्रयासरत हैं। राज्यसभा में उपसभापति के साथ जो व्यवहार हुआ है वह गलत है। रूल बुक को फाड़ना, आसंदी के ऊपर चढ़ जाना, जहां तक मैं जानता हूं, मैं कह सकता हूं कि कभी भी संसदीय इतिहास में ऐसी घटना न लोकसभा में हुई है न राज्यसभा में।

चेयरमैन ही तय करेंगे कि क्या एक्शन लेना है

राजनाथ ने आगे कहा- जो हुआ वह राज्यसभा में होना तो और भी बड़ी बात है। केवल भ्रामक तथ्यों के आधार पर देश के किसानों को भटकाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। मैं भी किसान हूं। जो हुआ वह संसदीय गरिमा के अनुरूप नहीं हुआ है। संसदीय लोकतंत्र में मर्यादाओं का महत्व होता है। इस प्रकार की जो भी कार्यवाही की गई है मैं उसकी निंदा करता हूं। मैं स्पष्ट करता हूं कि इस तरह की कार्यवाही से उनकी छवि पर तो आंच आई है मगर मुझे गहरी चोट पहुंची है। यह चेयरमैन ही फैसला लेंगे कि जिन्होंने गलत व्यवहार किया है उनके खिलाफ क्या एक्शन लेना है।

रविवार को किसान बिल पर विपक्ष ने हंगामा किया था
राज्यसभा में रविवार को केंद्र सरकार ने खेती से जुड़े दो बिल ध्वनिमत से पास करा लिया। राष्ट्रपति के दस्तखत के बाद ये कानून बन जाएंगे। सदन में बिल पर वोटिंग के दौरान विपक्ष ने जमकर हंगामा किया। बाद में 12 विपक्षी दलों ने राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश सिंह के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश किया।

करीब 100 लोगों के दस्तखत किया हुआ प्रस्ताव संसद के नोटिस ऑफिस में सबमिट किया गया है। कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल ने कहा कि राज्यसभा के उप-सभापति को लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की रक्षा करनी चाहिए, लेकिन इसके बजाय, उनके रवैये ने आज लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं और प्रक्रिया को नुकसान पहुंचाया है।

हंगामा इतना हुआ कि मार्शल बुलाने पड़े

जो विधेयक पास कराए गए उनमें फार्मर्स एंड प्रोड्यूस ट्रेड एंड कॉमर्स (प्रमोशन एंड फैसिलिटेशन) बिल और फार्मर्स (एम्पावरमेंट एंड प्रोटेक्शन) एग्रीमेंट ऑन प्राइस एश्योरेंस एंड फार्म सर्विस बिल शामिल हैं। इन पर वोटिंग के दौरान विपक्षी सांसदों ने वेल में जाकर जमकर नारेबाजी की। तृणमूल सांसद डेरेक ओ’ब्रायन ने उपसभापति हरिवंश का माइक तोड़ने की कोशिश की। उन्होंने सदन की रूल बुक फाड़ दी।

सदन की कार्यवाही जारी रखने के लिए मार्शलों को बुलाना पड़ा। 10 मिनट तक सदन की कार्यवाही स्थगित करने के बाद फिर से वोटिंग प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई और हंगामे के बीच ही विधेयकों को सरकार ने पास करा लिया।

