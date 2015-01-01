पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर फेसबुक LIVE में रक्षा मंत्री:राजनाथ बोले- अब जरूरत पड़ने पर जवान सीमा पार जाकर आतंकियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हैं

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिंह ने कहा- आतंकवाद के खिलाफ पिछले 6 साल में बदलाव आया है। वह है उसके खिलाफ भारत का रिस्पांस का। पहले आतंकी हमला होता था, जवान कार्रवाई करते थे।

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने गुरुवार को फेसबुक लाइव सेशन के दौरान भारत की बातः सीमाएं और हमारे पड़ोसी विषय पर संबोधित किया। उन्होंने 23 मिनट के भाषण में पड़ोसी मुल्कों के साथ भारत और भारतीय सेना के रवैये को लेकर बात की। अपनी बात शुरू करने से पहले उन्होंने दैनिक भास्कर को इस आयोजन के लिए बधाई भी दी।

सिंह के संबोधन की मुख्य बातें

  • आज का विषय बेहद संवेदनशील है। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से जुड़ा है। बहुत कुछ खुलकर कहना तो मेरे लिए संभव नहीं है। फिर भी मैं इतना जरूर कहूंगा कि जब हम भारत की सीमाओं की बात करते हैं तो हम 7 देशों के साथ जु़ड़ी सीमाओं की बात करते हैं। पिछले 73 साल में कई बार चुनौतियां आई हैं। मगर हमारी सेना ने सफलता पूर्वक इसका सामना किया है।
  • जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना, पुलिस, सीआरपीएफ, इंटेलीजेंस एजेंसियों के बीच इतना बेहतर कोआर्डिनेशन है कि हमें आतंकियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने में काफी हद तक कामयाबी मिल रही है। कश्मीर में भी आतंकवाद लगभग समाप्त होकर रहेगा। समय लगेगा कुछ और। पहले से आतंकवाद में भारी कमी आई है। पाकिस्तान ने आतंकवाद को लेकर सारे हथकंडे आजमा लिए हैं।
  • जरूरत पड़ने पर हमारे जवान सीमा पार जाकर भी आतंकियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हैं। दो उदाहरण आपके सामने है। 1999 में कारगिल, 2001 में मुंबई हमला, उरी में 2017 का हमला, 2019 में पुलवामा हमला। ये सबकुछ सीमा पार से प्रायोजित था। इसके लिए हमारे पास पुख्ता सबूत है।
  • आतंकवाद के खिलाफ पिछले 6 साल में बदलाव आया है। वह है उसके खिलाफ भारत का रिस्पांस का। पहले आतंकी हमला होता था, जवान कार्रवाई करते थे। सबूत इशारा करते थे कि आतंकियों के तार पाकिस्तान से जुड़े हैं। मगर पाकिस्तान में बैठे आतंकियों को कोई खौफ नहीं होता था। वो जानते थे कि हम बचे रहेंगे।
  • भारत केवल अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंचों पर इसे उठाएगा और डोजियर देगा। आज भी करते हैं लेकिन थोड़ा अंतर है। जरूरत पड़ने पर हमारे जवान सीमा पार जाकर भी आतंकियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हैं। दो उदाहरण आपके सामने है। भारतीय सेना ने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ ऐसी कठोर कार्रवाई की है।
  • पाकिस्तानी टेरर अब धीरे-धीरे खत्म हो रहा है। खिसियाकर अब वो सीमा पर सीज फायर का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान अब समझ चुका है कि वह अब बहुत कुछ घाटी में करने की स्थिति में नहीं है। धारा-370 जब से खत्म हुआ है तब से ज्यादा। इसके लिए वह अब पीओके को हथियाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
  • गिलगिट बाल्टिस्तान को अपना बनाने में जुटे हैं। अब वो डर रहे हैं कि। इसलिए गैर कानूनी तरीके से हथिया रहे हैं। जबकि जम्मू कश्मीर, गिलगिट बाल्टिस्तान, पीओके पर वो कोई कदम नहीं उठा सकते। गैर कानूनी कार्रवाई कर लेने से वो कुछ नहीं कर सकते। पीओके और गिलगिट में लोगों का दमन किया जा रहा है। भारत के संसद में पीओके को लेकर सर्व सम्मत प्रस्ताव पारित है।
  • हम उस प्रस्ताव को किसी भी स्थिति में भूलेंगे नहीं। जब तक ये नहीं होगा तब तक भारत-पाक सीमा विवाद का निस्तारण नहीं हो सकेगा।पाकिस्तान के साथ एलओसी परमानेंट बाउंड्री नहीं है। भले ही पाकिस्तान ऐसा मानता होगा। पाकिस्तान से जब भी बात होगी तो पीओके पर जरूर बात होगी।
