गणतंत्र दिवस पर जानें दिलचस्प किस्से:भारत के लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल ने पाकिस्तानी मेजर से टॉस में जीती थी राष्ट्रपति की बग्गी, सात तोपों से दी जाती है 21 तोपों की सलामी

एक घंटा पहले
क्या आप जानते हैं कि तीन दशक पहले तक छह घोड़ों की जिस चमचमाती शाही बग्गी पर राष्ट्रपति हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में शामिल होने पहुंचते थे, वह भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच सिक्का उछाल कर हुए फैसले से हमें मिली थी। क्या आप जानते हैं कि 26 जनवरी को राष्ट्रगान के साथ राष्ट्रपति को दी जाने वाली 21 तोपों की सलामी दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध की तोपों से दी जाती है, वह भी केवल सात तोपों से। क्या आप जानते है कि 26 जनवरी 1950 को भारत कैसे गणतंत्र बना और गणतंत्र दिवस की पहली परेड कैसे हुई? तो आइये जानते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ दिलचस्प किस्सों को।

26 जनवरी 1950 को सुबह 10:18 पर हम गणतंत्र बने, पुराने किले के ऊपर से उड़े 11 लिबरेटर बमवर्षक, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पर निकलीं झांकी

26 जनवरी 1950 को ढाई साल पुराना हमारा लोकतंत्र एक पायदान और ऊपर चढ़ा था। संविधान लागू होते ही भारत गणतंत्र बन गया। तो आइये जानते हैं कि हमारे लोकतंत्र के इस सबसे बड़े पर्व की नींव कैसे रखी गई थी? 71 साल पहले 26 जनवरी को क्या हुआ था? कैसे हमने पहली बार परेड निकाली? कैसे हम लोकतंत्र से गणतंत्र हो गए...

  • सुबह 10:15

1947 तक वायसराय हाउस और उसके बाद गवर्नमेंट हाउस कहलाने वाले राष्ट्रपति भवन के दरबार हॉल में देश के राष्ट्रगान की धुन बजी।

  • सुबह 10:18

तब के गवर्नर जनरल सी राजगोपालाचारी ने भारत के संप्रभु लोकतंत्रात्मक गणतंत्र बनने की घोषणा की। उन्होंने संविधान सभा का वह पत्र पढ़ा जिसमें डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद को राष्ट्रपति बनाने की घोषणा थी। इसके तुरंत के बाद उन्होंने और राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने अपनी कुर्सी बदलीं। वे बाईं ओर हो गए और राजेंद्र प्रसाद दाईं ओर।

  • सुबह 10:25

चीफ जस्टिस एचजे कानिया की मौजूदगी में राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ ली। दरबार हॉल के द्वार खुले और गवर्नर जनरल का झंडा उताकर राष्ट्रपति का झंडा फहरा दिया गया। 1950 से 1971 तक भारत के राष्ट्रपति का अपना अलग झंडा होता था।

  • सुबह 10:38

राष्ट्रपति ने प्रधानमंत्री, उप प्रधानमंत्री, सीजेआई, स्पीकर, सरकार के मंत्री, संघीय अदालत के जजों और ऑडिटर जनरल को शपथ दिलाई।

  • दोपहर 2:30

राष्ट्रपति छह घोड़ों की बग्गी से पहली परेड में शामिल होने इर्विन स्टेडियम यानी आज के मेजर ध्यान चंद नेशनल स्टेडियम की ओर निकले। घुड़सवार अंगरक्षकों के साथ राष्ट्रपति का काफिला पार्लियामेंट स्ट्रीट, कनॉट सर्कस, बाराखंभा रोड, सिकंदरा रोड और हार्डिंग एवेन्यू से गुजरा।

  • दोपहर 3:45

राष्ट्रपति स्टेडियम पहुंचे। उन्होंने जीप से सैन्य दस्ते का निरीक्षण किया। इसके बाद झंडा फहराया। राष्ट्रगान की धुन के साथ राष्ट्रपति को 31 तोपों की सलामी दी गई। इसके तुरंत बाद वायुसेना के 11 लिबरेटर बमवर्षक विमान स्टेडियम के पास पुराने किले के ऊपर से होते हुए गुजरे।

  • शाम 4:15

तीन हजार से ज्यादा अफसर और जवानों ने पहले गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड शुरू की। कमान ब्रिग्रेडियर जेएस ढिल्लन ने संभाली थी। 120 नौसैनिकों के दस्ते की अगुवाई लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर इंदर सिंह ने की थी। 240 वायुसैनिकों के दस्ते में से एक टुकड़ी की अगुवाई स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर वीएम राधाकृष्णन और दूसरी की अगुवाई स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर जेएफ शुक्ला ने की थी।

देखते हैं पहले गणतंत्र दिवस और हमारा संविधान बनाने वालों की यादगार कुछ तस्वीरों को ....

पहले गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में शामिल होने राष्ट्रपति राजेंद्र प्रसाद छह घोड़ों की बग्गी से गवर्नमेंट हाउस यानी राष्ट्रपति भवन से पार्लियामेंट स्ट्रीट, कनॉट प्लेस सर्कस, बाराखंभा रोड, सिकंदरा रोड और हार्डिंग एवेन्यू से होते हुए इर्विन स्टेडियम (आज नेशनल स्टेडियम) पहुंचे।
पहले गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में शामिल होने के लिए इर्विन स्टेडियम जाने से पहले राष्ट्रपति भवन में अंगरक्षकों से सलामी लेते पहले राष्ट्रपति राजेंद्र प्रसाद।
कनॉट प्लेस सर्कस से गुजरती पहली परेड की सांस्कृतिक झाकियां
पहले गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति डॉ. सुकर्णो और उनकी पत्नी मुख्य अतिथि थे।
घुड़सवार अंगरक्षक राष्ट्रपति डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद को सलामी देते हुए। पहले गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति को 31 तोपों की सलामी दी गई थी। 1971 में 31 तोपों की सलामी देने की परंपरा खत्म कर दी गई, इसके बाद से राष्ट्रपति को 21 तोपों की सलामी दी जाने लगी।
अब उनकी तस्वीरें जिन्होंने हमें गणतंत्र बनाया...

संविधान सभा का गठन जुलाई, 1946 में किया गया। इसके सदस्यों की कुल संख्या 389 निश्चित की गई थी। संविधान सभा के सदस्यों की यह सामूहिक तस्वीर 1949 की है।
भारतीय संविधान की मूल कॉपी पर हस्ताक्षर करते डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद। 11 दिसंबर, 1946 को डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद संविधान सभा के स्थाई अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित हुए।
14-15 अगस्त को हुए संविधान सभा के मिडनाइट सेशन की तस्वीर। संविधान के प्रारूप पर कुल 114 दिन बहस हुई थी।
संविधान पर हस्ताक्षर करते सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल और राजकुमारी अमृत कौर।
मिडनाइट सेशन को संबोधित करते डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद। संविधान जब 26 नवंबर, 1949 में संविधान सभा द्वारा पारित किया गया, तब इसमें कुल 22 भाग, 395 अनुच्छेद और 8 अनुसूचियां थीं।
संविधान सभा में सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल के साथ सरोजिनी नायडू। संविधान सभा में महिला सदस्यों की संख्या 12 थी।
9 दिसंबर 1946 में संविधान सभा का खुला सत्र।
संविधान सभा के खुले सत्र में सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल।
संसद भवन के सेंट्रल हॉल में हिंदी और अंग्रेजी में लिखे शिलालेख में भारत की संविधान सभा की बैठक का उल्लेख है।
