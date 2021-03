नहीं रहे मशहूर पेंटर:पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित चित्रकार लक्ष्मण पाई का 95 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन, गोवा में ली अंतिम सांस

Deeply saddened by the passing away of eminent Goan artist of International repute Padma Bhushan Laxman Pai. His passing away will create a big void in the field of art.

He belonged to Pai Fondekar family of Margao.

My condolences to his family. May his Aatma attain sadgati. pic.twitter.com/2XaJFRb2EX