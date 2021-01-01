पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Republic Day Parade 2021 Live | Republic Day, 72nd Gantantra Diwas Live Latest Today News Celebrations Photos Video Updates On Rajpath Republic Day Parade

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:55 साल में पहली बार बगैर चीफ गेस्ट होगी रिपब्लिक डे परेड; 25 हजार दर्शक होंगे, राफेल बढ़ाएगा शान

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
देश 72वां रिपब्लिक डे मना रहा है। कुछ ही देर में राजपथ पर रिपब्लिक डे का परेड भी शुरू हो जाएगी। कोरोना के चलते इस बार परेड की सूरत बदली-बदली नजर आएगी। 55 साल में पहली बार ऐसा होगा जब रिपब्लिक डे परेड में कोई चीफ गेस्ट शामिल नहीं हो रहा है। इससे पहले भारत में 1952, 1953 और 1966 में भी गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में कोई चीफ गेस्ट शामिल नहीं हुआ था।

आज राजपथ पर क्या-क्या बदलाव दिखेगा?

  • परेड में शामिल होने वाली झांकियों की संख्या 70 से घटाकर 32 कर दी गई हैं। इनमें 17 झांकियां राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों की होंगी। 9 झांकियां अलग-अलग मंत्रालयों की होंगी। 6 झांकियां सुरक्षाबलों की होंगी।
  • परेड में शामिल सभी लोग फेस मास्क पहने रहेंगे। एंट्री गेट पर ही सभी की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग होगी और सभी के हैंड सैनिटाइज कराए जाएंगे।
  • परेड में मार्च पास्ट करने वाले सैन्य कंटीन्जेंट में 144 की बजाय 96 लोग होंगे।
  • सवा लाख लोगों की बजाय इस बार सिर्फ 25 हजार लोग ही राजपथ पर परेड देखेंगे।
  • 15 साल से छोटे बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को राजपथ पर आने की इजाजत नहीं होगी।
  • पहले परेड 8.2 किमी लंबी होती थी। विजय चौक से लालकिले तक जाती थी। इस बार 3.3 किमी लंबी होगी। विजय चौक से नेशनल स्टेडियम तक ही जाएगी।
  • बिहार के दरभंगा जिले की रहने वाली भावना कांत गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में शामिल होने वाली पहली महिला फायटर पायलट होंगी।
  • पहली बार राफेल नजर आएगा, यह वर्टिकल चार्ली फॉर्मेशन में उड़ान भरेगा।
  • वीरता पुरस्कारों की परेड और बहादुरी पुरस्कार हासिल करने वाले बच्चे भी 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में नहीं होंगे।
  • स्कूल और कॉलेज के 100 मेधावी छात्रों को प्रधानमंत्री के बॉक्स से गणतंत्र दिवस परेड देखने का मौका मिलेगा।

पहली बार वैक्सीन की झांकी भी शामिल होगी
रिपब्लिक डे परेड में पहली बार सेंट्रल बायोटेक्नोलॉजी डिपार्टमेंट (DBT) की झांकी शामिल हो रही है। इसमें डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से कोरोना वैक्सीन के बारे में बताया जाएगा।

