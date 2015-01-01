पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Republic TV TRP Scam News And Updates | Mumbai Police Arrests CEO Of Republic Media Network

फर्जी TRP स्कैम:मुंबई पुलिस ने रिपब्लिक मीडिया के CEO को अरेस्ट किया, इस मामले में दूसरी गिरफ्तारी

मुंबई10 मिनट पहले
मुंबई पुलिस ने रविवार को न्यूज चैनल रिपब्लिक टीवी के CEO विकास खनचंदानी को अरेस्ट कर लिया। यह गिरफ्तारी फर्जी TRP के मामले में की गई है। उन्हें किला कोर्ट में पेश किया जा सकता है। मुंबई पुलिस के कमिश्नर परमबीर सिंह ने करीब दो महीने पहले इस स्कैम का खुलासा किया था। रिपब्लिक के अलावा दो मराठी चैनलों बॉक्स सिनेमा और फकत मराठी पर भी आरोप थे।

इस मामले में रिपब्लिक के असिस्टेंट वाइस प्रेसिडेंट (डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन) घनश्याम सिंह को 5 दिसंबर को कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई थी। चैनल ने आरोप लगाया था कि पूछताछ के दौरान पुलिस ने उन्हें टॉर्चर किया। इससे पहले रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने एक अंतरिम अर्जी दायर कर कहा था कि सिंह को हिरासत में बेल्ट से पीटा गया।

अर्जी के मुताबिक, साफ है कि सिंह को टॉर्चर करने का प्लान पहले से तैयार था। कस्टडी रूम में पहले से टॉर्चर करने वाली चीजें रखी गई थीं। आरोप है कि सीनियर अफसरों ने इसके लिए आदेश दिया था। घनश्याम सिंह 9, 11, 20 और 21 अक्टूबर को मुंबई पुलिस के सामने पेश हुए थे। उन्हें 10 नवंबर को मुंबई पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया था।

पुलिस कमिश्नर ने बताया था- रिपब्लिक टीवी ने पैसे देकर TRP बढ़वाई
कमिश्नर परमबीर सिंह ने बताया था कि रिपब्लिक टीवी समेत 3 चैनल पैसे देकर टीआरपी बढ़वाते थे। इस मामले में 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। कमिश्नर ने कहा था कि हमें सूचना मिली थी कि फेक प्रोपेगैंडा चलाया जा रहा है। इसके बाद क्राइम ब्रांच ने छानबीन की और इस रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया।

कैसे चल रहा था टीआरपी का खेल?
कमिश्नर ने बताया था कि जांच के दौरान ऐसे घर मिले हैं, जहां टीआरपी का मीटर लगा होता था। इन घरों के लोगों को पैसे देकर दिनभर एक ही चैनल चलवाया जाता था, ताकि चैनल की टीआरपी बढ़े। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि कुछ घर तो ऐसे पता चले हैं, जो बंद थे, उसके बावजूद अंदर टीवी चलते थे।

कमिश्नर ने यह भी कहा कि इन घर वालों को चैनल या एजेंसी की तरफ से रोजाना 500 रुपए तक दिए जाते थे। मुंबई में पीपुल्स मीटर लगाने का काम हंसा नाम की एजेंसी को दिया हुआ था। इस एजेंसी के कुछ लोगों ने चैनल के साथ मिलकर यह खेल किया। जांच के दौरान हंसा के पूर्व कर्मचारियों ने गोपनीय घरेलू डेटा शेयर किया।

रिपब्लिक टीवी ने कहा था- ये आरोप झूठे हैं
आरोपों के जवाब में रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी ने कहा था कि मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर परमबीर सिंह ने रिपब्लिक टीवी के खिलाफ झूठे आरोप लगाए हैं, क्योंकि हमने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में उनकी जांच पर सवाल उठाए थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सुशांत केस में मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर की जांच सवालों के घेरे में थी। पालघर केस हो, सुशांत मामला हो या फिर कोई और मामला रिपब्लिक टीवी की रिपोर्टिंग के चलते ही ये कदम उठाया गया है। ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल (BARC) ने अपनी किसी भी रिपोर्ट में रिपब्लिक टीवी का जिक्र नहीं किया है।

1400 पेज की चार्जशीट

मामले की जांच कर रही मुंबई पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच ने मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट में 1400 पन्नों की चार्जशीट पेश की थी। इसमें रिपब्लिक टीवी के डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन हेड घनश्याम शर्मा समेत 12 आरोपियों के नाम हैं। चार्जशीट में ऑडिटर्स और फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट समेत 140 लोगों को गवाह बनाया है।

