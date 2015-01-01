पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोशनी की बंदरबांट:जमीन घोटाले की सीबीआई जांच शुरू, जम्मू-कश्मीर हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द किया था सरकारी जमीन कब्जाने का कानून

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फारूक अब्दुल्ला के सीएम रहते जम्मू-कश्मीर में विवादित रोशनी एक्ट लागू किया गया था। हाईकोर्ट ने इसे रद्द कर दिया था।

जम्मू-कश्मीर के विवादित रोशनी घोटाला केस में CBI ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ये घोटाला करीब 25 हजार करोड़ रुपए का है। जम्मू-कश्मीर हाईकोर्ट ने रोशनी एक्ट को असंवैधानिक बताते हुए इसके तहत बांटी गई सभी जमीनों का नामांतरण रद्द करने और 6 महीने में जमीनें वापस लेने का आदेश दिया था। हाईकोर्ट ने ही एक्ट की आड़ में हुए घोटाले की जांच CBI को सौंपी थी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, जांच एजेंसी ने इस मामले में राज्य सरकार के अधिकारियों को आरोपी बनाया है। सूत्रों ने जानकारी दी है कि घोटाले में जम्मू-कश्मीर के एक पूर्व मंत्री समेत कई राजनेताओं के भी नाम सामने आए हैं। इन सबने सरकारी जमीन को अवैध तरीके से अपने नाम करा लिया था।

पहले भी सामने आया था भ्रष्टाचार

इस मामले में जम्मू-कश्मीर के एंटी करप्शन डिपार्टमेंट ने पहले ही केस दर्ज किया था। कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद CBI ने पूरी जांच अपने हाथ में ले ली। CBI ने इस मामले में आपराधिक साजिश की 3 और FIR दर्ज कीं।

क्या है विवादित रोशनी एक्ट?
जम्मू-कश्मीर में 2001 में लाया गया जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य भूमि एक्ट को ही रोशनी स्कीम के नाम से भी जाना गया। इसके तहत, राज्य सरकार ने बेहद मामूली कीमत पर सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण करने वाले लोगों को उसी जमीन पर स्थायी कब्जा देने की बात कही। सीधे शब्दों में समझें, तो इस एक्ट के जरिए सरकारी जमीनों गैर कानूनी कब्जे को कानूनी जामा पहना दिया गया।

इसे रोशनी क्यों कहा गया?
फारूक सरकार ने जमीन के इस को लागू करते वक्त कहा था कि जमीनों पर कब्जे को कानूनी मान्यता देने से जो फंड आएगा, उसे राज्य के पॉवर प्रोजेक्ट्स पर खर्च किया जाएगा। इसके बाद ही एक्ट के नाम में रोशनी जुड़ गया। मार्च 2002 से रोशनी एक्ट लागू हुआ। फारूक अब्दुल्ला के सीएम रहते लाई गई इस स्कीम के दायरे में 1990 से हुए सभी अतिक्रमणों को शामिल किया गया था।

कितनी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जे?
जम्मू कश्मीर में लाखों एकड़ सरकारी जमीन पर नेताओं, पुलिस, प्रशासन और रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट के अफसरों का कब्जा था। इस एक्ट के जरिए ही करीब ढाई लाख एकड़ जमीन पर कब्जे को कानूनी रूप दे दिया गया। करोड़ों रुपए की ये जमीनें नाम मात्र की कीमतों पर दी गई थीं। शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि राज्य के कई पूर्व मंत्रियों ने खुद के साथ रिश्तेदारों के नाम पर भी कई एकड़ सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा किया था।

