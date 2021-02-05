पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives To Meet Film Star Mithun Chakraborty; TMC Made Rajya Sabha MP

बंगाल चुनाव के लिए RSS का दांव:मिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद

फोटो अक्टूबर 2019 की है। मिथुन चक्रवर्ती नागपुर स्थित संघ हेडक्वार्टर पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने संघ प्रमुख से मुलाकात की थी। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने मंगलवार को फिल्म स्टार मिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मुंबई स्थित उनके घर पर मुलाकात की। बंगाल में कुछ महीनों बाद विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं, लिहाजा इस मुलाकात से सियासी अटकलें तेज हो गई हैं। मिथुन को तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने 2014 में राज्यसभा सांसद बनाया था। हालांकि, बाद में एक्टर ने तबीयत खराब होने के चलते 2016 में इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, मिथुन चक्रवर्ती अक्टूबर 2019 में नागपुर गए थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात की थी और उन्हें घर आने का न्योता दिया था। उस दौरान भी मिथुन के भाजपा में आने की अटकलें थीं।

भाजपा दे सकती है मिथुन को टिकट
राजनीतिक जानकारों की माने तो बतौर एक्टर मिथुन की बंगाल में खासी पॉपुलैरिटी है। इसी का फायदा उठाते हुए भाजपा उन्हें उम्मीदवार बना सकती है। यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि वे भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारक हो सकते हैं।

शूटिंग के दौरान तबीयत बिगड़ गई थी
मिथुन इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म और वेब सीरीज की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले शूटिंग के दौरान मसूरी में उनकी तबीयत खराब हो गई थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा था। हाल ही में उन्हें रामगोपाल वर्मा के निर्देशन में बनी हिंदी फिल्म ‘12 O' Clock’ में फ्लोरा सैनी, मानव कौल, मकरंद देशपांडे और कृष्णा गौतम के साथ नजर आए थे। मिथुन विवेक अग्निहोत्री के लेखन और निर्देशन में बन रही फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' में पल्लवी जोशी, अनुपम खेर और पुनीत इस्सर के साथ भी नजर आएंगे।

