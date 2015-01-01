पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tej Bahadur Yadav; Sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav Petition Reject By Supreme Court

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला:पर्चा निरस्त होने के खिलाफ BSF के बर्खास्त जवान की याचिका खारिज, वाराणसी से मोदी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ा था

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
अनुशासनहीनता के चलते BSF जवान तेज बहादुर को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया था।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 2019 के चुनाव में नामांकन खारिज होने के खिलाफ बर्खास्त BSF जवान की याचिका खारिज कर दी है। बर्खास्त BSF जवान तेज बहादुर यादव ने वाराणसी से पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ पर्चा दाखिल किया था।

BSF के बर्खास्त जवान को वाराणसी के रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर ने चुनावी एफिडेविट में नौकरी से बर्खास्त होने की अलग-अलग वजह बताने पर नोटिस जारी किया था। तेज बहादुर के जवाब से संतुष्ट न होने पर उसका पर्चा निरस्त कर दिया गया था।

तेजबहादुर ने दो बार पर्चा दाखिल किया था

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के सामने चुनाव लड़ने के लिए तेज बहादुर को टिकट दिया था। तेजबहादुर इससे पहले भी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर पहले भी नामांकन दाखिल कर चुका था। दोनों बार के एफिडेविट में नौकरी से बर्खास्तगी की अलग-अलग वजहों पर ही उसे नोटिस जारी किया गया था।

