पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Said Do Not Disturb The Family; After Gathering Evidence I Will Present Myself To The Police After Two Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाल किले की हिंसा के आरोपी का नया वीडियो:दीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाल किले के पास हिंसा भड़कने के बाद फरार हुए पंजाबी एक्टर दीप सिद्धू ने एक और वीडियो जारी किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
लाल किले के पास हिंसा भड़कने के बाद फरार हुए पंजाबी एक्टर दीप सिद्धू ने एक और वीडियो जारी किया है।

26 जनवरी को किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान लाल किले पर लोगों को उकसाने के आरोपी दीप सिद्धू ने सफाई पेश की है। पंजाबी अभिनेता सिद्धू ने वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि उन्होंने कुछ गलत नहीं किया है, इसलिए उन्हें कोई डर नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे मामले से जुड़े सबूत जुटा रहे हैं और 2 दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाएंगे। जांच एजेंसियां उनके परिवार को परेशान न करें। पुलिस सिद्धू के खिलाफ अरेस्ट वॉरंट और लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर चुकी है।

26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान प्रदर्शन में शामिल कुछ लोगों ने लाल किले पर धार्मिक झंडा फहरा दिया था।
26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान प्रदर्शन में शामिल कुछ लोगों ने लाल किले पर धार्मिक झंडा फहरा दिया था।

किसान नेता दो महीने से लोगों को भड़का रहे थे
सिद्धू ने वीडियो में किसान नेताओं को भी जवाब दिया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि किसान नेता पिछले दो महीने से मंच से लोगों को उकसा रहे थे। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर लगातार उकसाने वाले गाने बजाए जा रहे थे। सिद्धू ने यह भी कहा कि किसान नेताओं ने पंजाब के लोगों को दिल्ली में परेड करने की बात कहकर बुलाया था। 25 जनवरी की रात जब दिल्ली पुलिस के दिए रूट पर परेड निकालने की बात हुई थी, तो संयुक्त मोर्चा के मंच पर जमकर बवाल भी हुआ था।

लाल किला पहुंचने से पहले ही बवाल शुरू हो चुका था
दीप सिद्धू ने कहा कि वे 25 जनवरी की पूरी रात सिंघु बॉर्डर पर रुके, लेकिन 26 जनवरी की सुबह 7 बजे अपने ठहरने की जगह पर चले गए। सिद्धू के मुताबिक, वह करीब 11 बजे वापस सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंचे, तब तक लोग दिल्ली के लिए निकल चुके थे। जब वह लाल किले पर पहुंचे, तब तक हजारों की संख्या में लोग किले के अंदर दाखिल हो चुके थे। ये दलील देकर उन्होंने दिल्ली में हिंसा फैलाने के आरोपों को गलत बताया है।

26 जनवरी की घटना को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस सिद्धू के खिलाफ अरेस्ट वॉरंट और लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर चुकी है।
26 जनवरी की घटना को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस सिद्धू के खिलाफ अरेस्ट वॉरंट और लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर चुकी है।

दिल्ली के लड़कों ने सिंघु बॉर्डर पर छोड़ा
वीडियो में सिद्धू ने कहा, 'लाल किले की घटना के बाद मैं वापस सिंघु बॉर्डर की तरफ जा रहा था। तब मुझे दिल्ली के लड़कों ने ही स्विफ्ट कार से सिंघु बॉर्डर के पास छोड़ा था। वहां से किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए आए लड़कों की स्कॉर्पियो में बैठकर मैं एक ढाबे पर पहुंचा था। वहां मैं ट्रैक्टर पर बैठकर वीडियो बना रहा था, तभी कुछ लड़के आए और कहने लगे कि इसने ही हिंसा भड़काई है। कुछ लड़कों ने मुझे जाने के लिए कहा, तो मैं वहां से चला गया। एक युवक ने मुझे बाइक दी, जिससे मैं हरियाणा की तरफ चला गया।'

सिद्धू ने यह भी कहा कि किसान नेताओं को एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ बयानबाजी करने के बजाय एकता बनाए रखनी चाहिए। किसान संगठनों के नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया था कि दीप सिद्धू ने ही भीड़ को लाल किले में जाने और वहां निशान साहिब का झंडा फहराने के लिए उकसाया।

बुधवार को सिद्धू ने फेसबुक लाइव किया था
सिद्धू ने बुधवार देर रात अपने फेसबुक पेज पर लाइव आकर किसान नेताओं को धमकी दी थी। उन्होंने कहा था, 'तुमने मुझे गद्दार का सर्टिफिकेट दिया है, अगर मैंने तुम्हारी परतें खोलनी शुरू कर दीं तो तुम्हें दिल्ली से भागने का रास्ता नहीं मिलेगा।'

सिद्धू ने कहा था, 'मुझे इसलिए लाइव आना पड़ा, क्योंकि मेरे खिलाफ नफरत फैलाई जा रही है। बहुत कुछ झूठ फैलाया जा रहा है। मैं इतने दिनों से यह सब पी रहा था, क्योंकि मैं नहीं चाहता था कि हमारे साझा संघर्ष को कोई नुकसान पहुंचे, लेकिन आप जिस पड़ाव पर आ गए हैं, वहां कुछ बातें करना बहुत जरूरी हो गया है।'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser