दिल्ली / 13 दिन पहले कांग्रेस की बैठक में शामिल हुए थे सिंधिया, दिल्ली दंगों के लिए मोदी सरकार को दोषी ठहराया था

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने सीडब्ल्यूसी की बैठक का यह फोटो 26 फरवरी को पोस्ट किया था। ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने सीडब्ल्यूसी की बैठक का यह फोटो 26 फरवरी को पोस्ट किया था।
  • ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा देने के पहले भाजपा पर लगातार हमला करते रहे 
  • उन्होंने दिल्ली में 26 फरवरी को सीडब्ल्यूसी की बैठक के बाद 2 ट्वीट कर भाजपा पर निशाना साधा था 

Mar 10, 2020, 01:37 PM IST

नई दिल्ली. ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने मंगलवार को कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। वे शाम तक भाजपा में शामिल हो सकते हैं। 25 फरवरी को सिंधिया ने दिल्ली दंगों के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की आलोचना की थी। इससे बाद 26 फरवरी को वे कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी की बैठक में शामिल हुए और दंगों में मारे गए लोगों को 2 मिनट मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि भी दी थी।। लिहाजा 14 दिन पहले तक वे लगातार मोदी सरकार और भाजपा को दिल्ली दंगे के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराते रहे। इसके अलावा, उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि केंद्र की विभाजनकारी नीतियों की वजह से दिल्ली में दंगे के दौरान हालात बदतर हुए। 

