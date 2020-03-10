ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा देने के पहले भाजपा पर लगातार हमला करते रहे

उन्होंने दिल्ली में 26 फरवरी को सीडब्ल्यूसी की बैठक के बाद 2 ट्वीट कर भाजपा पर निशाना साधा था

Dainik Bhaskar Mar 10, 2020, 01:37 PM IST

नई दिल्ली. ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने मंगलवार को कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। वे शाम तक भाजपा में शामिल हो सकते हैं। 25 फरवरी को सिंधिया ने दिल्ली दंगों के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की आलोचना की थी। इससे बाद 26 फरवरी को वे कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी की बैठक में शामिल हुए और दंगों में मारे गए लोगों को 2 मिनट मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि भी दी थी।। लिहाजा 14 दिन पहले तक वे लगातार मोदी सरकार और भाजपा को दिल्ली दंगे के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराते रहे। इसके अलावा, उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि केंद्र की विभाजनकारी नीतियों की वजह से दिल्ली में दंगे के दौरान हालात बदतर हुए।

गया है। कांग्रेस सरकार अपने वचन पत्र के एक-एक वचन को पूरा करने के लिए पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबद्ध है। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 3, 2020

The situation in Delhi today is the result of a huge failure of duty on the part of the state and central governments. What took them so long to respond to the situation? — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2020

The @BJP4India leaders have got to stop spreading the politics of hate. Need both the governments to work together and put an end to this before it’s too late! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2020

The CWC today observed silence to mourn those who lost their lives in the Delhi violent outbreak. @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/Oy578MDiCQ — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2020