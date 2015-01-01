पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:बंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू

एक घंटा पहले

नमस्कार!

देश में कोरोना के मामलों में एक बार फिर से तेजी आई है। एक्टिव केस अब 2-3 राज्यों में नहीं, बल्कि एक साथ 15 राज्यों में बढ़ने लगे हैं। सबसे बुरी हालत दिल्ली की है। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं बाजार क्या कह रहा है

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 163 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। BSE पर करीब 52% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 2,819 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,477 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,148 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • बिहार में आज तीसरे और आखिरी फेज की 78 सीटों पर वोटिंग होगी। तीसरे फेज में 1,204 उम्मीदवार हैं। 1,094 पुरुष हैं। 910 महिलाएं हैं। इन 78 सीटों पर 2.35 करोड़ वोटर हैं।
  • रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर-इन-चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी को चुनौती देती और अंतरिम राहत देने की मांग करती पिटीशन पर बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट आज दोपहर 12 बजे सुनवाई करेगा।
  • वुमन्स IPL में आज ट्रेलब्लेजर्स vs सुपरनोवाज आमने सामने होंगी। फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए भिड़ेंगी मंधाना और हरमनप्रीत की टीम। मैच शारजाह में शाम 7:30 बजे से खेला जाएगा।
  • CBSE ने बताया कि CTET 31 जनवरी 2021 को होगा। बोर्ड ने कैंडिडेट्स को एग्जाम सिटी बदलने की सुविधा भी दी है। करेक्शन विंडो आज से 16 नवंबर तक खुली रहेगी।

देश विदेश

बंगाल में गृह मंत्री, कहा- लोग एकजुट हों, पुराना गौरव हासिल करें
बंगाल में अगले साल चुनाव होने हैं। शाह ने बंगाल दौरे के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को कोलकाता में कहा कि पश्चिम बंगाल में तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति से यहां की महान परंपरा आहत हुई है। बंगाल को एकजुट होकर यह गौरव फिर से हासिल करना चाहिए।

CDS रावत बोले- चीन की हरकतों का सेना करारा जवाब दे रही
चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (CDS) बिपिन रावत ने शुक्रवार को एक वेबिनार में कहा कि लद्दाख में भारत-चीन सीमा पर तनाव है। लद्दाख में चीन की आर्मी की गलत हरकतों का भारतीय सेना करारा जवाब दे रही है। हम LAC की स्थिति में बदलाव नहीं होने देंगे।

फिलहाल 2 करोड़ यूजर्स को मिलेगी वॉट्सऐप की पेमेंट सर्विस की सुविधा
वॉट्सऐप ने शुक्रवार से देश में अपनी पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू कर दी। नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) ने गुरुवार शाम को वॉट्सऐप को UPI बेस्ड पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू करने की मंजूरी दी थी। वॉट्सऐप फेसबुक की सब्सिडियरी कंपनी है। ये सुविधा फिलहाल 2 करोड़ यूजर्स को मिलेगी।

US इलेक्शन: ट्रम्प के झूठे दावे और चुनावी प्रक्रिया पर सवाल
अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के तीन दिन बाद भी हार-जीत साफ नहीं हो सकी। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प हार मानने को तैयार नहीं हैं। चुनाव नतीजे सामने आने के बाद ट्रम्प ने चुनावी प्रक्रिया को लेकर सवाल उठाए। हालांकि, उनके दावे झूठे थे। उन्होंने कोई सबूत नहीं दिया।

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में ट्रम्प हार मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।

68 साल के रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन अगले साल पद छोड़ेंगे
व्लादिमीर पुतिन अगले साल रूस के राष्ट्रपति पद से इस्तीफा दे सकते हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 68 साल के पुतिन को पार्किन्स रोग हो गया है। उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड एलिना काबाऐवा उन पर इस्तीफे का दबाव डाल रही हैं। पुतिन की बेटियां भी यही चाहती हैं।

डीबी ओरिजनल
नौकरी छूटी तो चाय का कारोबार शुरू किया, हर महीने एक लाख कमाई
उत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा जिले के नौवाड़ा गांव के रहने वाले दान सिंह दिल्ली मेट्रो में जॉब कर रहे थे। लॉकडाउन में उनकी नौकरी चली गई। उन्होंने अपने गांव में ही पहाड़ी घास से हर्बल चाय बनाने का काम शुरू किया। जल्दी ही डिमांड बढ़ी। आज हर महीने एक लाख रुपए कमा रहे हैं।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर
कोरोना के बीच कॉलेज खोलने के लिए यूजीसी की नई गाइडलाइन जारी
कोरोनावायरस को रोकने के लिए लॉकडाउन लगने से पहले यानी 15 मार्च के आसपास ही कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी बंद होने लगे थे। अब यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट्स कमीशन (UGC) ने कॉलेजों और यूनिवर्सिटियों को दोबारा खोलने के लिए विस्तृत गाइडलाइन जारी की है। ऐसे समझिए।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर-इन-चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी की रिहाई तीसरे दिन भी टल गई। शुक्रवार को हुई सुनवाई में कोर्ट ने कहा कि वह सभी पक्षों को सुने बिना आदेश पारित नहीं करेगा।
  • सोसायटी ऑफ इंडियन ऑटोमोबाइल मैन्यूफैक्चर्स के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, 2019-20 में भारत में 21.75 लाख पैसेंजर कार बनीं, जिनमें से 7.10 लाख कारों का प्रोडक्शन गुजरात में हुआ।
  • दुनिया में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4.90 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया है। 3 करोड़ 49 लाख 74 हजार 120 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। अब तक 12.38 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
  • पूर्व क्रिकेटर और बीजेपी सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने ट्वीट किया कि घर में कोरोना का मामला सामने आने के बाद मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है। मैं अपनी कोविड टेस्ट रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रहा हूं।
