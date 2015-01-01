पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Sonia Gandhi Upset With Pollution, Goa Shift With Rahul, Decided On The Advice Of Doctors

दिल्ली के प्रदूषण से परेशान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष:अस्थमा की तकलीफ के कारण सोनिया गांधी गोवा शिफ्ट​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर लिया फैसला

नई दिल्ली32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लंबे अरसे से अस्थमा की शिकायत रहने से डॉक्टरों ने सोनिया गांधी को दिल्ली से बाहर जाने की सलाह दी थी।

दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण के कारण कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी कुछ दिनों के लिए गोवा शिफ्ट हो गई हैं। उन्होंने यह फैसला डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर लिया है। स्थिति सामान्य होने तक वे वहीं रहेंगी। उनके साथ राहुल गांधी भी मौजूद हैं।

दरअसल, सोनिया गांधी को लंबे अरसे से अस्थमा की शिकायत है। ऐसे में डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें दिल्ली से बाहर जाने की सलाह दी थी। बढ़ते प्रदूषण और सर्दी के मौसम के चलते डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर सोनिया शुक्रवार को राहुल गांधी के साथ गोवा पहुंच गईं। वे कब तक वहां रुकेंगी, यह अभी साफ नहीं है।

पहले भी किया गया है एडमिट

सोनिया गांधी को 30 जुलाई को दिल्ली के सर गंगाराम अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। तब हॉस्पिटल के चेयरमैन डॉ. डीएस राणा ने कहा था कि उन्हें रुटीन टेस्ट के लिए भर्ती करवाया गया है। इससे करीब छह महीने पहले भी सोनिया गांधी को एडमिट करवाया गया था। इस साल की शुरुआत में सोनिया गांधी को पेट दर्द की शिकायत के बाद सर गंगाराम अस्पताल ले जाया गया था।

पिछले साल तक सोनिया गांधी मेडिकल चेकअप के लिए अमेरिका जाती रही हैं। इस दौरान उनके बेटे राहुल गांधी या बेटी प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा साथ होते हैं।

प्रदूषण से परेशान हैं दिल्ली वाले

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में प्रदूषण बढ़ गया है। एयर क्वॉलिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) 'गंभीर' कैटेगरी में पहुंच गया है। इस वजह से दिवाली से पहले दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पटाखों पर बैन लगा दिया गया है। इसके अलावा पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश में पराली जलाने पर भी रोक है। इसके बावजूद प्रदूषण की स्थिति में सुधार नहीं है। यहां का AQI लगातार 270 से ऊपर चल रहा है।

