स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के 2 साल:रोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा ट्यूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा

अहमदाबाद5 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुजरात के सरदार सरोवर डैम के पास स्थित दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी का क्रेज दुनिया के दूसरे ट्यूरिस्ट स्पॉट्स की तुलना में तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी की तुलना में स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी देखने ज्यादा लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। यहां रोज पहुंचने वाले पर्यटकों का आंकड़ा इस साल मार्च में 15 हजार के पार हो गया था। इस दौरान स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी देखने रोज करीब 10 हजार ट्यूरिस्ट जा रहे थे।

कमाई डेढ़ साल में ही 120 करोड़ के पार
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 31 अक्टूबर 2018 को स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी का उद्घाटन किया था। 1 नवंबर 2018 से 17 मार्च 2020 तक देश-विदेश के 43 लाख पर्यटक स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी देखने पहुंचे। इनसे करीब 120 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई हुई। वहीं, कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस साल 17 मार्च से 16 अक्टूबर तक के 8 महीने स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी पर्यटकों के लिए बंद रहा। अनलॉक-5 के दौरान 17 अक्टूबर से इसे दोबारा खोला गया और 27 अक्टूबर तक यानी की सिर्फ 10 दिनों में यहां 10 हजार पर्यटक पहुंचे।

देश के टॉप-5 स्मारकों की तुलना में ज्यादा कमाई
स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी देखने वाले पर्यटकों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसके आस-पास दूसरे ट्यूरिस्ट स्पॉट खोलने की घोषणा के बाद से और भी तेजी आ गई। 31 अक्टूबर, 2018 के बाद से एक साल में ही यहां 24 लाख से ज्यादा पर्यटक पहुंचे। पहले साल में स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की इनकम 63.69 करोड़ रुपए थी। वहीं, 2019 में देश के टॉप-5 स्मारकों की तुलना में स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी ने सबसे ज्यादा कमाई की।

ऑर्कियोलॉजिकल सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया (ASI) के 2017-18 के आंकड़े

स्मारककमाई
ताजमहल56.83 करोड़
आगरा फोर्ट30.55 करोड़
कुतुबमीनार23.46 करोड़
फतेहपुर सीकरी19.04 करोड़

दिवाली की छुट्टियों में पर्यटकों की संख्या दोगुनी हुई

  • 2019 में दिवाली की छुट्टियों में 2 लाख 91 हजार 640 पर्यटक स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी देखने पहुंचे। यह 2018 के मुकाबले दोगुनी थी।
  • 2018 में दिवाली की छुट्टियों में रोज 14 हजार 918 पर्यटक पहुंचे, 2019 की छुट्टियों में रोजाना 22 हजार 434 पर्यटक आए।
  • 1 नवंबर 2018 से 31 अक्टूबर 2019 तक कुल 27 लाख 17 हजार 468 पर्यटक पहुंचे।
  • आस-पास दूसरे ट्यूरिस्ट स्पॉट बनने से सालाना पर्यटकों की संख्या में 50% का इजाफा।

सी-प्लेन सर्विस भी शुरू हो रही
31 अक्टूबर से अहमदाबाद से केवडिया के बीच सी-प्लेन सर्विस भी शुरू हो जाएगी। बताया जा रहा है कि इसका टिकट 1500 रुपए होगा।

स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी कैसे पहुंचें?
नर्मदा से सबसे नजदीक वडोदरा एयरपोर्ट है, जो स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी से 90 किमी दूर है। वडोदरा एयरपोर्ट से दूसरे राज्यों के साथ कनेक्टेड फ्लाइट्स हैं। करीबी रेलवे स्टेशन अंकलेश्वर है।

