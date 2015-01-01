पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Supreme Court Asked The Government Explore Possibilities Of Holding Agricultural Laws

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन पर सुनवाई:सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा- कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने की संभावनाएं तलाशें

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के आंदोलन का आज 22वां दिन है। किसानों को सड़कों से हटाने की अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की बेंच में आज फिर सुनवाई जारी है। कोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा कि कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने की संभावना तलाशें।

कोर्टरूम LIVE

चीफ जस्टिस की बड़ी बातें

  • किसान हिंसा को बढ़ावा नहीं दे सकते। न ही किसी शहर को ब्लॉक कर सकते हैं। दिल्ली को जाम करने से लोगों को भूखा रहना पड़ सकता है। आपका मकसद बातचीत से पूरा हो सकता है, सिर्फ धरने पर बैठने से काम नहीं चलेगा।
  • विरोध प्रदर्शन तब तक संवैधानिक है, जब तक कि इससे संपत्ति को नुकसान नहीं हो या किसी की जान को खतरा नहीं हो। केंद्र और किसानों को बात करनी चाहिए। हम इसमें मदद कर सकते हैं। हम निष्पक्ष और स्वतंत्र कमेटी बनाने पर विचार कर रहे हैं, जिसके सामने दोनों पक्ष अपनी बात रख सकें।
  • कमेटी में पी साईनाथ, भारतीय किसान यूनियन और दूसरे संगठनों को बतौर सदस्य शामिल किया जा सकता है। कमेटी जो रिपोर्ट दे, उसे मानना चाहिए। तब तक प्रदर्शन जारी रख सकते हैं।
  • हम भी भारतीय हैं, किसानों की स्थिति समझते हैं और उनके लिए सहानुभूति भी है। किसानों को सिर्फ विरोध का तरीका बदलना है। हम भरोसा देते हैं कि आपका केस चलता रहेगा और इधर हम कमेटी बनाने पर विचार कर रहे हैं।
  • हम कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के प्रदर्शन के अधिकार को समझते हैं और इसे दबाने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता। हम सिर्फ इस बात पर विचार कर सकते हैं कि आंदोलन की वजह से किसी की जान नहीं जाए।
  • हम केंद्र से पूछेंगे कि अभी प्रदर्शन किस तरह चल रहा है। साथ ही कहेंगे कि इसके तरीके में थोड़ा बदलाव करवाया जाए, ताकि लोगों की आवाजाही नहीं रुके।
  • प्रदर्शन में शामिल सभी किसान संगठनों को नोटिस भेजा जाएगा। यह मामला विंटर ब्रेक के दौरान वेकेशन बेंच को भेजा जाएगा।

अटॉर्नी जनरल की दलील
अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि प्रदर्शनकारी मास्क नहीं पहनते, वे भीड़ में बैठते हैं। कोरोना के चलते हमें चिंता है। प्रदर्शनकारी गांवों में जाकर संक्रमण फैलाएंगे। किसान दूसरे के अधिकारों का हनन नहीं कर सकते। कोर्ट ने वेणुगोपाल से पूछा कि क्या सरकार यह भरोसा दे सकती है कि जब तक कोर्ट में सुनवाई चले, तब तक कानूनों को लागू करने के लिए कोई एक्जीक्यूटिव एक्शन नहीं लिया जाएगा। इस तरह अटॉर्नी जनरल ने पूछा- किस तरह का एग्जीक्यूटिव एक्शन? अगर ऐसा हुआ तो किसान बात करने नहीं आएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें