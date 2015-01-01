पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम की सिफारिश:9 हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस और जजों के तबादले होंगे, 4 हाईकोर्ट में चीफ जस्टिस की नियुक्ति होगी

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भारत के सभी हाई कोर्ट में जजों की नियुक्ति और ट्रांसफर की सिफारिश सुप्रीम कोर्ट का कॉलेजियम ही करता है। इसकी सिफारिशों पर राष्ट्रपति आदेश जारी करते हैं।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने सोमवार को देश के अलग-अलग हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस और 9 जजों के ट्रांसफर की सिफारिश की। इन्हें देशभर में अलग-अलग हाईकोर्ट में भेजने का प्रस्ताव है। कॉलेजियम की सिफारिश के मुताबिक,

  • तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस आरएस चौहान को उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट
  • आंध्र प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस जेके महेश्वरी को सिक्किम हाईकोर्ट
  • ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक को मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट
  • सिक्किम हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस एके गोस्वामी को आंध्र प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट
  • मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस संजय यादव को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
  • जम्मू-कश्मीर हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस राजेश बिंदल को कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट
  • मद्रास हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस विनीत कोठारी को गुजरात हाईकोर्ट
  • कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट से जस्टिस जॉयमाल्या बागची को आंध्र प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट
  • मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस सतीष चंद्र शर्मा को कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट भेजा जाएगा।

दो जज प्रमोट होकर हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस बनेंगे

तबादलों के साथ कॉलेजियम ने जस्टिस एस मुरलीधर को प्रमोट करते हुए ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट का चीफ जस्टिस बनाने की सिफारिश की है। जस्टिस हिमा कोहली को तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट का चीफ जस्टिस बनाने की सिफारिश भी की गई है।

मद्रास, जम्मू-कश्मीर और गुवाहाटी हाईकोर्ट में नए चीफ जस्टिस

कॉलेजियन ने जस्टिस संजीब बनर्जी को मद्रास हाईकोर्ट का चीफ जस्टिस नियुक्त करने की सिफारिश की है। इसी तरह, कॉलेजियन ने जस्टिस पंकज मित्तल को जम्मू-कश्मीर हाईकोर्ट का चीफ जस्टिस और जस्टिस सुधांशु धुलिया को गुवाहाटी हाईकोर्ट का चीफ जस्टिस नियुक्त करने की सिफारिश की है।

