तलाक पर सवाल:तलाक और गुजारा भत्ता के लिए देश में समान आधार की मांग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से जवाब मांगा

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में तलाक और गुजारा भत्ता के लिए समान आधार की मांग को लेकर दायर याचिकाओं पर बुधवार को सुनवाई हुई।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बुधवार को देश के सभी नागरिकों के लिए तलाक और गुजारा भत्ता के लिए समान आधार को लेकर दायर याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई हुई। कोर्ट ने मामले में केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली बेंच ने कहा कि कोर्ट बड़ी ही सावधानी के साथ नोटिस जारी कर रहा है।

कोर्ट याचिका में सुनवाई की मंजूरी दे सकती है : कोर्ट
चीफ जस्टिस ने याचिकाकर्ता के वकील से कहा कि कोर्ट याचिका में सुनवाई की मंजूरी दे सकती है, लेकिन समस्या यह है कि हिंदू और मुस्लिम समुदाय को इस तरह से क्यों लाया जाना चाहिए? चीफ जस्टिस ने कहा, 'आप कैसे तय करेंगे कि क्या अपनाया जाए, जो भी हिंदू, इस्लाम या ईसाई धर्म में है?'

इसके जवाब में वकील ने कहा कि यदि धार्मिक अधिकारों से मौलिक अधिकारों का उल्लंघन होता है, तो ऐसे अधिकारों पर विचार नहीं किया जा सकता है। सुनवाई के अंत में चीफ जस्टिस ने कहा कि हम बड़ी सावधानी के साथ नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं।

अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने दायर की है याचिका
चीफ जस्टिस ने कहा कि कोर्ट पर्सनल लॉ में हस्तक्षेप किए बिना भेदभावपूर्ण प्रथाओं को कैसे हटा सकती है। जनहित याचिका एडवोकेट अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने दायर की है। याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से सीनियर एडवोकेट मीनाक्षी अरोड़ा ने कहा कि स्टेट को संविधान के तहत कुछ अधिकार और सम्मान सुनिश्चित करने होते है। अगर किसी धार्मिक अधिकार से अधिकारों का हनन हो रहा है, तो स्टेट को इसके लिए कदम उठाने चाहिए।

