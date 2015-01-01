पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • New Parliament Project, Tamil Film Star turned politician Kamal Haasan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई संसद पर सरकार की घेराबंदी:कमल हासन का पीएम से सवाल- जब कोरोना से लोगों की नौकरियां जा रहीं, ऐसे में नई संसद की क्या जरूरत?

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक्टिंग से राजनीति में आए तमिल एक्टर कमल हासन ने 2018 में अपनी पार्टी मक्कल नीधि मय्यम बनाई थी। (फाइल फोटो)

नए संसद भवन के भूमिपूजन के 2 दिन बाद तमिल एक्टर-डायरेक्टर कमल हासन ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि जब देश कोरोना से जूझ रहा है। महामारी की वजह से लोगों की नौकरियां जा रही हैं, ऐसे में नए संसद भवन की क्या जरूरत? प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को इसका जवाब देना चाहिए।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर साधा निशाना
उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'जब कोरोना की वजह से आधा देश भूखा है और उनकी नौकरियां जा रही हैं, तो फिर हजार करोड़ की नई संसद क्यों? जब चीन की दीवार बनाने के दौरान हजारों लोगों की जानें गईं थीं, तब शासकों ने कहा था कि यह लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए जरूरी था। आप किसकी रक्षा के लिए हजार करोड़ की संसद बना रहे हैं। कृपया चुने गए सम्माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जवाब दें।'

2018 में बनाई थी पार्टी
हासन ने एक्टर के तौर पर काफी नाम कमाया। फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर, डायरेक्टर, राइटर रहे। हिंदी फिल्मों में भी काम किया। 2018 में अपनी पार्टी मक्कल नीधि मय्यम बनाई। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में उनकी पार्टी एक भी सीट नहीं जीत सकी, लेकिन उन्हें करीब 4% वोट मिले थे।

विधानसभा चुनाव पर फोकस
हासन की पार्टी का फोकस 2021 में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव पर है। जल्दी वे मदुरई से अपने पहले चुनाव अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे। वहीं, तमिलनाडु में भाजपा और AIMDK मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगी।

10 दिसंबर को किया था भूमिपूजन
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 10 दिसंबर को संसद भवन की नई बिल्डिंग का भूमिपूजन किया था। नए भवन में लोकसभा सांसदों के लिए लगभग 888 और राज्यसभा सांसदों के लिए 326 से ज्यादा सीटें होंगी। पार्लियामेंट हॉल में कुल 1,224 सदस्य एक साथ बैठ सकेंगे। मौजूदा संसद 1921 में बनना शुरू हुई, 6 साल बाद यानी 1927 में बनकर तैयार हुई थी।

2022 में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी
लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने प्रधानमंत्री को भूमिपूजन का बाकायदा न्योता दिया था। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि 2022 में देश की आजादी के 75 साल पूरे होने पर हम नए संसद भवन में दोनों सदनों के सेशन की शुरुआत करेंगे। नया संसद भवन सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट का हिस्सा है।

टाटा को मिली जिम्मेदारी
अधिकारियों ने सितंबर में बताया था कि नए भवन को त्रिकोण (ट्राएंगल) के आकार में डिजाइन किया गया है। इसे मौजूदा परिसर के पास ही बनाया जाएगा। इस पर 861.90 करोड़ रुपये की लागत आएगी। इसे बनाने का जिम्मा टाटा प्रोजेक्ट्स लिमिटेड को मिला है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जताई थी नाराजगी
नए संसद भवन के सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट के तरीके पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 7 दिसंबर को नाराजगी जताई थी। इस मामले में दायर याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट के तहत कोई कंस्ट्रक्शन, तोड़फोड़ या पेड़ काटने का काम तब तक नहीं होना चाहिए, जब तक कि पेंडिंग अर्जियों पर आखिरी फैसला न सुना दिया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें