पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

टाटा ने लॉन्च की कोरोना टेस्ट किट:टाटा का दावा- 90 मिनट में मिलेगा रिजल्ट, एक महीने में 10 लाख किट तैयार हो सकती है

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देश में कोरोना के केसों में फिर एक बार तेजी देखी जा रही है। -फाइल फोटो

टाटा ग्रुप ने सोमवार को कोरोना की जांच के लिए एक टेस्ट किट लॉन्च की। कंपनी का दावा है कि इस किट से 90 मिनट में टेस्ट का रिजल्ट मिल जाएगा। इसे किट को चेन्नई के प्लांट में तैयार किया जाएगा। इस प्लांट की क्षमता एक महीने में 10 लाख किट तैयार करने की है। कंपनी ने यह किट CSIR-IGIB के साथ विकसित की है।

टाटा मेडिकल एंड डायग्नोस्टिक लिमिटेड के मुताबिक, इस टेस्ट किट को सरकार से मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। इसका इस्तेमाल अभी मिल रहीं किट की तुलना में ज्यादा आसान है। रिजल्ट भी ज्यादा सटीक आएगा। इसकी मदद से देश में बड़े पैमाने पर टेस्ट किए जा सकेंगे।

पूरी तरह देश में विकसित किया

पनी का कहना है कि इसे इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च एंड ड्रग कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया (DCGI) ने भी मंजूरी दे दी है। जल्द ही यह किट पूरे भारत में डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर और अस्पतालों में उपलब्ध होगी। हालांकि, अभी इसकी कीमत तय नहीं है।

कंपनी के सीईओ गिरीश कृष्णमूर्ति ने बताया कि हम कोरोना की टेस्टिंग को ज्यादा सटीक और भरोसेमंद बनाना चाहते हैं। इसकी पहुंच और उपलब्धता बढ़ाने पर भी जोर है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि इसे पूरी तरह भारत में विकसित किया गया है।

100 दिन में किया तैयार

सीईओ कृष्णमूर्ति ने बताया कि हमने IGBI लैब के साथ साझेदारी कर बहुत बारीकी से काम किया है। लैब की सभी वैज्ञानिक जानकारी इस प्रोडक्ट को तैयार करने में इस्तेमाल की। करीब 100 दिन बाद अब हम इसे लॉन्च करने की स्थिति में हैं। यह पेपर स्ट्रिप बेस्ड तकनीक है। इसे तैयार करने में हमने बहुत मेहनत की है। इस किट को किसी मशीन की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। इससे टेस्ट करने के अभी मौजूद किट के मुकाबले बहुत कम चरण होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना की दूसरी लहर की तरफ बढ़ रहा देश; हर दिन 11-18 राज्यों के एक्टिव केस में इजाफा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें