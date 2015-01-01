पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Telecom Equipment From China To Face Curbs As Modi Government Approves Buying Only From Trusted Source.

चीन पर पांचवीं स्ट्राइक जल्द:भरोसेमंद कंपनियों से टेलीकॉम इक्विपमेंट खरीदने की पॉलिसी बनी, चीनी कंपनियां दरकिनार होंगी

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
बॉर्डर पर चल रहे तनाव के बीच केंद्र सरकार ने चीन पर एक और स्ट्राइक करने की तैयारी कर ली है। इस बार यह स्ट्राइक टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में होगी। सरकार ने बुधवार को कहा कि टेलीकॉम इक्विपमेंट खरीदने के लिए भरोसेमंद कंपनियों की लिस्ट बनाई जाएगी।

अभी इस सेक्टर में चीनी कंपनियों का दबदबा है। ZTE इसकी सबसे बड़ी खिलाड़ी है। सरकार के इस कदम का मतलब है कि चीन की कुछ कंपनियों को पाबंदियां झेलनी पड़ सकती हैं। इससे पहले सरकार चार बार में 267 चीनी ऐप पर बैन लगा चुकी है।

यूनियन मिनिस्टर रविशंकर प्रसाद ने बुधवार को बताया कि सुरक्षा से जुड़ी कैबिनेट कमेटी ने टेलीकम्युनिकेशन सेक्टर में नेशनल सिक्योरिटी डायरेक्टिव को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तहत इसकी सप्लाई चेन के लिए सरकार भरोसेमंद सोर्स और प्रोडक्ट की एक लिस्ट जारी करेगी। देश में टेलीकॉम नेटवर्क तैयार करने के लिए कंपनियां इन्हीं से इक्विपमेंट खरीद सकेंगी।

नेशनल सिक्योरिटी कमेटी ऑन टेलीकॉम करेगी फैसला

कंपनियों की लिस्ट नेशनल साइबर सिक्योरिटी कोऑर्डिनेटर तैयार करेंगे। सभी टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर को इसी के तहत नए प्रोडक्ट इस्तेमाल करने होंगे। भरोसेमंद कंपनियों और प्रोडक्ट की लिस्ट एक कमेटी अप्रूव करेगी। इस कमेटी को डिप्टी नेशनल सिक्योरिटी एडवाइजर लीड होंगे। कमेटी में संबंधित विभागों और मंत्रालयों के सदस्य भी शामिल होंगे। दो मेंबर इंडस्ट्री और इंडिपेंडेंट एक्सपर्ट होंगे। इस कमेटी को नेशनल सिक्योरिटी कमेटी ऑन टेलीकॉम कहा जाएगा।

नए फैसले का पुराने करारों पर असर नहीं

रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि इन निर्देशों का सालाना मेंटेनेंस से जुड़े करारों पर असर नहीं पड़ेगा। निर्देश जारी होने से पहले जो इक्विपमेंट नेटवर्क में इस्तेमाल हो रहे हैं, उन्हें भी इनके दायरे से बाहर रखा गया है। इसमें देश की कंपनियों को वरीयता देने का भी प्रावधान है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जो कंपनियां टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन डिपार्टमेंट की इस योजना के मानकों को पूरा करती हैं, उन्हें इंडिया ट्रस्टेड सोर्स के रूप में सर्टिफाइड किया जाएगा। नई कमेटी भारतीय कंपनियों को बढ़ावा देने के तरीके तलाशेगी।

केंद्र का फोकस स्वदेशी पर रहेगा

प्रसाद ने कहा कि यह योजना स्वदेशी कंपनियों के डेवलप किए और बनाए गए टेलीकॉम इक्विपमेंट को बढ़ावा देती है। डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन इन गाइडलाइंस को नोटिफाई करेगा और निगरानी करेगा कि टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर इनका पालन कर रहे हैं या नहीं। इसके लिए लाइसेंस की शर्तों में संशोधन किया जाएगा। यह पॉलिसी मंजूरी मिलने की तारीख से 180 दिनों के बाद से लागू होगी।

केंद्र ने 4 बार ऐप्स के खिलाफ एक्शन लिया

  • 29 जून को 59 चीनी ऐप्स बैन किए गए थे। ऐप्स को राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा बताया गया था। गलवान झड़प के बाद सरकार ने ये फैसला लिया था।
  • 27 जुलाई को 47 ऐप बैन किए गए। सरकार ने यह कदम तब उठाया था, जब लद्दाख में तनाव बढ़ रहा था और चीनी सैनिकों ने दो बार घुसपैठ की कोशिश की थी।
  • 2 सितंबर को सरकार ने पबजी समेत 118 ऐप्स बैन कर दिए थे। पबजी को 17.5 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर ने डाउनलोड किया है।
  • 24 नवंबर को 43 मोबाइल ऐप्स बैन किए गए। फैसला इंडियन साइबर क्राइम को-ऑर्डिनेशन सेंटर की गृह मंत्रालय को भेजी गई रिपोर्ट के आधार पर लिया गया।
