राजनीति में रामायण:छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री बोले- कुछ लोग कालनेमी की तरह करते हैं राम नाम का उपयोग, यहां तो जन-जन में बसे हैं राम

रायपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस सरकार पिछले दो वर्षों से भगवान राम के प्रतीकों का इस्तेमाल छत्तीसगढ़ की सांस्कृतिक विरासत के तौर पर कर रही है। छत्तीसगढ़ के लोकजीवन में भगवान राम को भांजा माना जाता है।
  • चंदखुरी में राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा के समापन समारोह में बोल रहे थे मुख्यमंत्री
  • कांग्रेस सरकार की दूसरी वर्षगांठ पर सुकमा और कोरिया जिले से शुरू हुई थी रथयात्रा

छत्तीसगढ़ की राजनीति में रामायण जारी है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने शाम बिना किसी का नाम लिए भाजपा और आरएसएस पर जोरदार हमला किया। उन्होंने कहा, कुछ लोग भगवान राम के नाम का उपयोग वैसे ही करते हैं, जैसे कालनेमि ने किया था। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे लोग केवल स्वार्थवश राम का नाम लेते हैं। जबकि हम लोगों ने सदा से जन-जन में बसे राम को पूजा है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, चंदखुरी में आयोजित राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा के समापन समारोह को संबोधित कर रहे थे। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, जब महात्मा गांधी को गोली मारी गई थी, तब भी उनके मुंह से राम का ही नाम निकला था।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, माता कौशल्या ने ही राम के चरित्र को गढ़ा था। जो चरित्र माता कौशल्या का था वही छत्तीसगढ़िया लोगों का है। उन्होंने ही राम को दुख-सुख में सम भाव से रहना सिखाया। भगवान राम ने सहनशीलता और कर्त्तव्यों का पालन करना माता कौशल्या से ही सीखा।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, छत्तीसगढ़ ने हर युग में रास्ता दिखाया है। हमारी संस्कृति नफरत फैलाने की नहीं बल्कि प्रेम बांटने की है। हम सभी को साथ लेकर चलना चाहते हैं, चाहे कोई, किसी भी जाति या धर्म का हो।

रथ यात्रा और बाइक रैली के समापन अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री सहित मंत्रिमंडल के सभी सदस्यों ने चंदखुरी के कौशल्या माता मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। इस मौके पर मंदिर परिसर में रुद्राक्ष के पौधे रोपे गए।

मुख्यमंत्री और उनकी कैबिनेट ने माता कौशल्या मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की।
समारोह में पर्यटन मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू, पंचायत मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव, कृषि मंत्री रविन्द्र चौबे, नगरीय प्रशासन और विकास मंत्री डॉ. शिवकुमार डहरिया, महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री अनिला भेंडिया, स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम, संस्कृति मंत्री अमरजीत भगत, राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल, उद्योग मंत्री कवासी लखमा, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री उमेश पटेल, निगम मंडलों के अध्यक्ष, क्षेत्रीय विधायक और जनप्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

पहले भिलाई और नक्सल समस्या ही थी पहचान

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, राम वनगमन पथ को पर्यटन सर्किट के रूप में विकसित करके राज्य सरकार, छत्तीसगढ़ को नयी वैश्विक पहचान दे रही है। कुछ वर्षों पहले तक अन्य राज्यों के लोग छत्तीसगढ़ को या तो भिलाई के नाम से जानते थे या फिर नक्सल समस्या के कारण।

लेकिन अब यह छत्तीसगढ़ अपनी सांस्कृतिक संपन्नता के कारण जाना जाता है। इसकी पहचान इसके समृद्ध किसानों से होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी पहचान हमारे किसान और आदिवासी है। हम इसी पहचान को आगे बढ़ा रह हैं।

गढ़ेंगे प्रदेश की नई पहचान

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, हम प्रदेश की नई पहचान गढ़ेंगे। इसी उद्देश्य से हम लोगों ने रायपुर में अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर के आदिवासी नृत्य महोत्सव का भी आयोजन किया था। कल बाबा गुरु घासीदास की जयंती है। यह त्यौहार भी हम शानदार ढंग से मनाएंगे।

छत्तीसगढ़ की नयी पहचान के लिए सिरपुर को भी विकसित किया जाएगा। यह नालंदा के बाद सबसे बड़ा बौद्ध परिसर है। हम दुनिया को बताना चाहते हैं कि छत्तीसगढ़ का हर क्षेत्र में विशेष महत्व है।

कल ही वापस हो सकता है किसानों का आंदोलन

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, छत्तीसगढ़ गो-सेवकों का प्रदेश है। यहां के किसानों और मजदूरों ने देश को अपनी ताकत का अहसास करा दिया है। जब पूरे देश में मंदी छाई हुई है, तब यहां मंदी का कोई असर नहीं है। नाराज किसान देश की राजधानी को घेर कर बैठे हैं, लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ में खुशहाली है। यदि केंद्र सरकार छत्तीसगढ़ की नीति पर काम करे तो किसानों का आंदोलन कल ही वापस हो जाए।

भगवान राम पर केंद्रित थी दूसरी वर्षगांठ

कांग्रेस सरकार ने दूसरी वर्षगांठ को भगवान राम पर केंद्रित किया था। पर्यटन विभाग ने 14 दिसम्बर से राम वनगमन पथ रथयात्रा शुरू की। यह रथयात्रा उत्तर छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरिया तथा दक्षिण छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा से एक साथ शुरु हुई थी।

मान्यता है, वनवासकाल में भगवान राम ने कोरिया से ही छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रवेश किया था और सुकमा से गुजरते हुए दक्षिण भारत की ओर बढ गए थे। गुरुवार को भगवान राम की माता कौशल्या के मंदिर परिसर में इसका समापन हुआ।

137 करोड़ का पर्यटन परिपथ

राज्य सरकार ने भगवान राम के वन गमन मार्ग पर पर्यटन विकास के लिए 137 करोड़ रुपए की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना तैयार की है। इस योजना के तहत भगवान राम की यात्रा पथ से संबंधित 75 स्थानों को चिन्हित किया गया है। पहले चरण में 9 स्थानों में पर्यटन सुविधाएं विकसित की जा रही हैं। माता कौशल्या का मायका कहा जाने वाला चंदखुरी भी इन्हीं में से एक है।

