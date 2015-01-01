पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलकर काम करेंगे फेसबुक-जियो:जकरबर्ग से बोले अंबानी- भारत 20 साल में टॉप-3 इकोनॉमी में होगा, पर कैपिटा इनकम दोगुनी होगी

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत में कारोबारी निवेश और तरक्की की संभावनाओं पर फेसबुक के सीईओ मार्क जकरबर्ग और रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी के बीच चर्चा हुई। ‘फ्यूल फॉर इंडिया 2020’ इवेंट में मुकेश अंबानी ने कहा कि भारत अगले 20 साल में दुनिया की टाॅप-3 इकोनॉमी में एक होगा। तब तक प्रति व्यक्ति आय (पर कैपिटा इनकम) दोगुनी से ज्यादा हो चुकी होगी। इस दौरान जियो और फेसबुक मिलकर वैल्यू एडेड क्रिएटर बनेंगे।

जकरबर्ग ने अंबानी से कहा, ‘आपके पिता (धीरूभाई अंबानी) ने यह बात बहुत पहले ही साेच ली थी, जिसे हम लागू कर पाए। आज लोग पोस्टकार्ड की लागत से भी कम कीमत में एक-दूसरे से कम्युनिकेट कर सकते हैं। मैसेजिंग के जरिए हमने यही करने की कोशिश की है।’

पिता ने साहस, भराेसा और वफादारी सिखाई

मुकेश अंबानी ने कहा, ‘मेरे पिता 1000 रुपए लेकर 1960 में मुंबई आए थे। उन्हाेंने यह साेचकर रिलायंस की स्थापना की थी कि भविष्य के बिजनेस में इंवेस्ट करेंगे। हम तीन सिद्धांताें पर काम करते हैं:

1. आत्मविश्वास और साहस।

2. सफलता के बाद हमेशा कुछ नया करना।

3. संबंधाें काे जीना यानी एक-दूसरे पर भराेसा और वफादारी।

फेसबुक वर्चुअल रियलिटी के शिखर पर ले जाएगा

अंबानी ने जकरबर्ग से कहा कि एक दिन ऐसा भी आएगा कि जब फेसबुक हमें वर्चुअल रियलिटी के सबसे ऊंचे मुकाम तक ले जाएगा। अगर मैं मुंबई में अपने घर में बैठकर मैच देखूं, ताे अहसास हाेगा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टेडियम में हूं। मुझे उम्मीद है कि आपकी डिजिटल आर्किटेक्चर और लीडरशिप की बदाैलत वह दिन अब दूर नहीं है।

काेराेना ने खाेले संभावनाओं के दरवाजे

अंबानी ने कहा आज डिजिटल क्रांति पर बड़ी चर्चा हो रही है। कोरोना ने देश में कई संभावनाएं खोली हैं। डिजिटल इंडिया से विकास के कई मौके तैयार हुए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संकट में भी संभावनाएं निकालीं हैं। लोगों के खाते में सीधे पैसा डाला है। आने वाले दिनों में जियो मार्ट कस्बों के दुकानदारों को जोड़ेगा, जिससे लाखों नए रोजगार पैदा होंगे।

जकरबर्ग बोले- भारत में बेहतर व्यावसायिक संस्कृति

जकरबर्ग ने डिजिटल इंडिया कैंपेन की तारीफ करते हुए कहा, ‘इससे विकास के कई मौके तैयार हुए हैं। भारत में श्रेष्ठ व्यावसायिक संस्कृति है। यहां वॉट्सऐप बिजनेस यूजर्स 1.5 करोड़ के पार हो गए हैं। यह अच्छा ट्रेंड है। कोरोना काल में टेक्नोलॉजी का महत्व साबित हुआ है। लोगों से जुड़ने में टेक्नोलॉजी अहम जरिया बनी है।’

