सेलिब्रिटी पैरेंटिंग:आठ साल की बेटी पढ़ने का महत्व समझे, इसलिए ट्विंकल भी हर सुबह उसके साथ 25 पन्ने पढ़ती हैं

मुंबई3 घंटे पहले
ट्विंकल ने फोटो शेयर कर बताया कि मां-बेटी हर सुबह पढ़ती हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
ट्विंकल ने फोटो शेयर कर बताया कि मां-बेटी हर सुबह पढ़ती हैं।

आम तौर पर माना जाता है कि पैसे और प्रसिद्धि से बच्चे बिगड़ जाते हैं। लेकिन बॉलीवुड की कई सेलिब्रिटी मां हैं, जो अपने बच्चों के पालन-पोषण की मिसाल कायम कर रही हैं। ट्विंकल खन्ना ने खुद अपने और बेटी के लिए हर सुबह किसी न किसी किताब के 25 पन्ने पढ़ने का लक्ष्य रखा है, ताकि बेटी को भी पढ़ने की आदत लगे और वह इसका महत्व समझे। यह लक्ष्य वे हर सुबह हासिल करने की भी कोशिश करती हैं।

अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी और लेखिका ट्विंकल ने मंगलवार को सोशल मीडिया पर खुद ही पोस्ट शेयर की। साथ में तस्वीर भी है, जिसमें मां-बेटी दोनों किताब पढ़ती नजर आ रही हैं। ट्विंकल ने पोस्ट में लिखा है, ‘मैंने 8 वर्षीय बेटी नितारा से कहा कि तुम्हें हर दिन 25 पन्ने पढ़ने हैं। मैं भी पढूंगी। उसने पूछा- लेकिन आपको टारगेट कौन देता है मम्मा? जवाब में मैंने कहा- ‘बड़े होने का यही सबसे पेचीदा हिस्सा है।

आपको खुद को ऐसे टास्क देने पड़ते हैं। ध्यान रखना पड़ता है कि आप उन पर अडिग रहें।’ ब्रश करने के बाद बिना बाल बनाए ही हमने दिन की सबसे अच्छे तरीके से शुरुआत की है। हालांकि जरूरी नहीं कि रोज 25 पन्ने ही पूरे हों। कभी-कभी पांच ही हो पाते हैं। लेकिन आखिरकार यह सब जुड़ता जाता है।

क्या हम ‘संवाद करो’ जैसे शब्द संस्कारों में नहीं जोड़ सकते? : ट्विंकल अक्सर बच्चों को लेकर अपने रोजमर्रा के अनुभव साझा करती रहती हैं। पैरेंटिंग पर सुझाव देती रही हैं। वे दो किताबें लिख चुकी हैं। वे कहती हैं, ‘हमारे देश में माता-पिता को पूजा जाता है। ‘हम सम्मान करो’, ‘आज्ञाकारी बनो’ जैसे शब्द सुनते हुए बड़े हुए हैं। क्या हम इनमें ‘संवाद करो’, ‘बिना शर्त प्रेम करो’ और ‘सहारा बनो’ जैसे शब्द नहीं जोड़ सकते?’

ये अभिनेत्रियां भी मिसाल

जीवनशैली : शिल्पा शेट्‌टी योग को अपना चुकी हैं। वे अक्सर बेटे विवान के साथ योग करती नजर आती हैं। उसे प्रेरित करती हैं।

स्वास्थ्य : माधुरी दीक्षित जोर देती हैं कि उनके दोनों बच्चे अच्छे से हाथ धोएं, सुबह उठते ही ब्रश करें। रात को सोने से पहले ब्रश करें, चाहे कितनी ही देर हो चुकी हो। खुद भी इसे फॉलो करती हैं।

व्यवहार : डिजाइनर सुसैन खान अपने निर्णय खुद लेती हैं। बच्चों को भी उनके निर्णय लेने देती हैं, ताकि उनमें आत्मविश्वास पैदा हो।

