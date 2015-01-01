पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

LAC पर डिसइंगेजमेंट प्लान:चीन और भारत की सेनाएं लद्दाख में बनाए गए स्ट्रक्चर तोड़ेगी, पेट्रोलिंग भी नहीं होगी

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के बीच चल रहे तनाव के कारण एयरफोर्स के फाइटर जेट लगातार गश्त कर रहे हैं।

लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल (LAC) पर तनाव करने के लिए भारत और चीन के बीच डिसइंगेजमेंट प्लान बन गया है। इसके तहत लद्दाख में पैगॉन्ग झील के आसपास बने स्ट्रक्चर तोड़े जाएंगे और पेट्रोलिंग पर भी रोक लगाई जाएगी। अप्रैल-मई के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच बढ़े तनाव के दौरान इन्हें बनाया गया था। सूत्रों ने बताया कि फिंगर 4 और फिंगर 8 के बीच गश्त जैसी कोई गतिविधि भी नहीं होगी, क्योंकि चीन अपनी पुरानी पोजिशन पर जाने के लिए राजी हो गया है।

दोनों देशों के बीच देपसांग के मैदानी इलाके के मुद्दे पर अलग से बातचीत होगी। यहां चीन की पीपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी ने भारतीय सेना के कुछ पेट्रोलिंग पॉइंट बंद कर दिए हैं। दो पेट्रोलिंग पॉइंट का मसला जल्द सुलझाया जाएगा, जहां चीनी सेना अभी डटी है और पहले फेज में पीछे नहीं हटेगी।

6 नवंबर को डिसइंगेजमेंट पर राजी हुए भारत-चीन

दोनों देशों की सेनाओं ने पूर्वी लद्दाख एरिया से पीछे हटने के लिए एक समझौता किया है। गलवान घाटी में हुई झड़प के बाद यहां दोनों ओर से बड़ी संख्या में सैनिक और हथियार तैनात किए गए हैं। समझौते के तहत सेनाएं अप्रैल-मई वाली स्थिति में लौट जाएंगी। 6 नवंबर को चुशूल में हुई कमांडर लेवल की बातचीत में दोनों पक्षों के बीच डिस इंगेजमेंट पर चर्चा हुई थी।

गलवान के बाद भारत ने तैनात किए 60 हजार से ज्यादा जवान

गलवान घाटी में हुए संघर्ष के बाद भारत ने इस एरिया में 60 हजार से ज्यादा सैनिक और बड़े हथियार तैनात कर दिए थे। तनाव को कम करने के लिए कई बार मिलिट्री और डिप्लोमैटिक स्तर की बातचीत हुई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की सबसे भरोसेमंद टीम नेशनल सिक्योरिटी एडवाइजर अजित डोभाल, चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत, सेना प्रमुख मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे और एयर फोर्स चीफ आरकेएस भदौरिया ने लद्दाख में रणनीतिक मोर्चाबंदी मजबूत कर दी थी।

भारत ने आक्रामक रुख दिखाते हुए LAC पर ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों पर कब्जा कर लिया था। दूसरी ओर चीन ने भी LAC पर बड़े पैमाने पर अपने सैनिकों की तैनाती कर दी। चीनी सैनिक भारत के गश्त वाले कई पॉइंट तक पहुंच गए थे। हालांकि, भारत के जवानों ने पोस्ट पर कब्जा करने की एक कोशिश के दौरान चीन को मात दी थी और अहम प्वाइंट पर अपना कब्जा कर लिया था।

