बेटा खो चुके पिता को न्याय:जज ने कहा- मेरे पास कलेजा नहीं था कि दुख में डूबे पिता को ठीक से याचिका दायर करने को कहूं

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
जस्टिस स्वामीनाथन ने घटनास्थल का मुआयना किया और 2013 के एक फैसले को आधार मानकर इस मामले में आदेश जारी किया।

मद्रास हाईकोर्ट के एक जज ने करंट लगने से बेटा खो चुके एक पिता की मदद के लिए उसे कानूनी तिकड़मों में उलझने से बचाते हुए जल्द न्याय दिलाने की अनूठी मिसाल पेश की है। हाईकोर्ट ने सोमवार को दिए एक फैसले में तमिलनाडु जनरेशन एंड डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड को 22 साल के एक लड़के के माता-पिता को 13.86 लाख रु. का मुआवजा देने का आदेश दिया। आदेश इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि कोर्ट ने करंट से मौत के मामले में मुआवजे के संबंध में अनूठी विधि अपनाई है।

जस्टिस स्वामीनाथन ने कोर्ट में मृत लड़के के पिता को देखकर स्वतः संज्ञान से मामला लिया। पिता कोर्ट में याचिका लेकर आया था। पूछताछ में पता चला कि उसने रजिस्ट्रार (न्यायिक), मदुरै बेंच, मद्रास हाईकोर्ट को पत्र भेजकर न्याय की मांग की थी। जस्टिस स्वामीनाथन ने कहा, “उनके पास कलेजा नहीं था कि वह दुख में डूबे पिता से कहते कि वह एक वकील से सलाह ले और हाईकोर्ट में उचित तरीके से रिट याचिका दायर करे या सिविल कोर्ट के समक्ष मुआवजे के लिए मुकदमा दायर करे।”

जज ने कहा- 2013 का एक फैसला याद आ गया

जस्टिस स्वामीनाथन ने कहा, “मुझे 2013 के एक केस में दिए फैसले की याद आ गई, जिसमें यह आधिकारिक रूप से कहा गया था कि जब मृतक की गलती नहीं थी और बिजली के तार गिरने से मौत हुई थी तो आश्रित को सिविल कोर्ट में जाने की जरूरत नहीं है, रिट कार्यवाही में राहत दी जा सकती है।” केस के मुताबिक 22 साल का सरवनन घर लौटते समय एक लटकते हुए तार के संपर्क में आया, जिसमें बिजली दौड़ रही थी। करंट के कारण उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस मामले में टैनजेडको ने कोर्ट को बताया कि दुर्घटना ईश्वरीय कार्य है। कारण यह है कि गिलहरी की आवाजाही के कारण तार टूट गया था। टूटा तार सीधे जमीन पर गिरा होगा, फीडर ट्रिप हो गया होगा और बिजली की आपूर्ति भी बंद हो गई होगी। लेकिन तब यह तार झाड़ियों पर गिरा, जो नीचे उगी हुई थीं।”

जज ने मौके का मुआयना भी किया

जज ने इस मामले में मौके पर मुआयना भी किया और उनका भी मत था कि यह घटना गिलहरी के हस्तक्षेप के कारण हुई थी। उन्होंने कहा, “अगर गिलहरी से सुरक्षा के उपाय किए गए होते, तो शायद यह घटना टल सकती थी।

अगर बिजली की लाइनों के नीचे झाड़ियों को काटा होता और हटा दिया गया होता तो टूटा तार सीधे जमीन पर गिर सकता था और फीडर ट्रिप होने से बिजली की आपूर्ति बंद हो जाती। लेकिन ये जीवन के “अगर-मगर” हैं। इस केस पर समग्र विचार कर, मैं इस नतीजे पर पहुंचा हूं कि त्रासदी पूरी तरह से ईश्वर का कार्य है, टैनजेडको को इस लापरवाही के लिए जिम्मेदार नहीं माना जा सकता। लेकिन प्रश्न यह है कि कंपनी को उसके दायित्व से मुक्त किया जा सकता है?

जस्टिस स्वामीनाथन ने कहा, “कठोर दायित्व” के सिद्धांत को लागू कर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मध्य प्रदेश इलेक्ट्रिसिटी बोर्ड बनाम शैल कुमारी एंड अन्‍य (2002) के एक केस में कहा था, “ऐसी संचारित ऊर्जा से किसी व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो जाती है, जो अनजाने में इसमें फंस जाता है, पीड़ित को क्षतिपूर्ति करने का प्राथमिक दायित्व बिजली आपूर्तिकर्ता पर है। अधिकारियों के पास ऐसे हादसों को रोकने के लिए अतिरिक्त उपाय करने का अतिरिक्त कर्तव्य है।”

कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि “बेशक, पक्षी से होने वाली दुर्घटनाओं या चूहों या गिलहरियों की छेड़छाड़ के खिलाफ कोई अभेद्य ढाल नहीं हो सकती है। लेकिन टैनजेडको एक सुरक्षा ऑडिट कर सकता है। युवा वैज्ञानिकों के लिए पुरस्कारों की घोषणा कर सकते हैं कि वे कोर्ट को सुझाव दें कि तार टूटने पर फीडर कैसे खुद ट्र‌िप कर जाएं।

