पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • The President Did Not Give An Appointment, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Was Angry

पंजाब के सीएम नाराज:राष्ट्रपति ने मिलने का समय नहीं दिया, मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह आज राजघाट पर देंगे धरना

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने राष्ट्रपति से मिलने का समय मांगा था। (फाइल फोटो)

राष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात का समय न मिलने से नाराज मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह आज दिल्ली में राजघाट पर विधायकों के साथ धरना देंगे। कैप्टन ने केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पास किए बिलों और ट्रेनें नहीं चलने को लेकर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मिलने का समय मांगा था। लेकिन समय नहीं दिया गया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में माल गाड़ियां रद्द किये जाने के कारण पैदा हुआ संकट गहराता जा रहा है। सभी पावर प्लांट बंद हो गए हैं। सिंह ने दो केंद्रीय मंत्रियों द्वारा कांग्रेसी सांसदों को नहीं मिलने पर गंभीर नोटिस लेते हुए कहा, मंत्रियों ने भी रेलवे और वित्त मंत्रालयों से मालगाड़ियों के निलंबन और जीएसटी के बकाए की अदायगी न होने के मामले पर चर्चा को समय मांगा था लेकिन उन्हें भी मंत्रियों द्वारा समय नहीं दिया गया।

सीएम खुद करेंगे पहले जत्थे की अगुवाई

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, दिल्ली में धारा 144 लगी होने के मद्देनजर विधायक पंजाब भवन से 4-4 के जत्थों में राष्ट्रपिता की समाधि की तरफ जाएंगे। वह ख़ुद पहले जत्थे का सुबह 10.30 बजे नेतृत्व करेंगे। ट्रेनें नहीं चलने की वजह से राज्य में आखिरी पावर प्लांट बंद होने के चलते आ रही दिक्कतों को देखते हुए विपक्षी दलों के विधायकों से भी धरने में शामिल होने की अपील की गई। जीवीके प्लांट ने दोपहर तीन बजे तक प्लांट को बंद करने की बात कह दी है। इसके अलावा कोयला, यूरिया, डीएपी और अन्य जरूरी वस्तुएं ख़त्म हो चुकी हैं।

बिल राज्यपाल के पास होने के कारण राष्ट्रपति भवन ने नहीं दिया समय

विस सत्र के बाद सभी पार्टियों ने खेती बिलों के मुद्दे पर राष्ट्रपति से मिलने के लिए 4 नवंबर का समय मांगने का फैसला किया था। सीएम कार्यालय ने 21 अक्टूबर को राष्ट्रपति भवन को पत्र भेज मीटिंग का समय मांगा था। 29 अक्टूबर को ज्ञापन के जवाब में सीएमओ के मीटिंग के आग्रह को इस आधार पर रद्द कर दिया गया कि प्रांतीय संशोधन बिल अभी राज्यपाल के पास लंबित पड़े हैं।

  • सीएम जानबूझकर केंद्र से संपर्क नहीं कर रहे हैं। वह रेलमंत्री, पीएम के पास जाने की बजाय नड्डा को पत्र लिख चुके हैं। अपनी नाकामियों पर पर्दा डालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

-डॉ. दलजीत चीमा, शिअद

मुख्यमंत्री अब राजघाट जा कर एक और नाटक कर रहे हैं। हर कोई समझता है कृषि कानून वापस लेना व एमएसपी पर फसलों की खरीद की गारंटी का फैसला पीएम के हाथ में है।

-भगवंत मान, आप

इधर, कोयला खत्म, पंजाब में बिजली संकट गहराया

कोयले का स्टाक खत्म हो गया है। इससे पंजाब में कई जगह मंगलवार को बिजली संकट गहरा गया। आखिरी पावर प्लांट जीवीके थर्मल के बंद होने के कारण रिहायशी, व्यापारिक और कृषि के लिए मंगलवार शाम बिजली कट लगाया गया। राज्य में दिन में बिजली की मांग लगभग 5100-5200 मेगावाट है। अब स्थिति गंभीर है क्योंकि पावरकॉम के पास कोई भी उत्पादन नियंत्रण नहीं बचा और बिजली की मार्केट दरें परिवर्तनशील चल रही हैं।

केंद्र ने मालगाड़ियों पर रोक 7 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई

पंजाब सरकार द्वारा मालगाड़ियों को चलाने को लेकर किए जा रहे सारे प्रयासों पर पानी फिर गया। केंद्र ने मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही पर लगाई रोक 7 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। मंगलवार को रेल मंत्रालय ने एक आदेश जारी करते हुए 7 नवंबर तक मालगाड़ियां नहीं चलाने का फैसला किया है। अभी सूबे में गेहूं की बिजाई भी शुरू होनी हैं। ऐसे में यूरिया और अन्य चीजों की कमी बढ़ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें