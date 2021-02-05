पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्यसभा में भी कंगना-किसान की चर्चा:संजय राउत का सरकार पर तंज- अर्नब और कंगना देशप्रेमी हैं, हक के लिए लड़ने वाले किसान देशद्रोही

4 मिनट पहले
संजय राउत ने सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि ऑफिशियल सीक्रेट एक्ट तोड़ने वाला अर्नब गोस्वामी आपकी शरण में है।
संजय राउत ने सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि ऑफिशियल सीक्रेट एक्ट तोड़ने वाला अर्नब गोस्वामी आपकी शरण में है।

राज्यसभा में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर चर्चा के दौरान शुक्रवार को शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने अर्नब गोस्वामी और कंगना रनोट को लेकर सरकार पर कटाक्ष किया। राउत ने कहा कि देशप्रेमी कौन हैं हमारे देश में...अर्नब गोस्वामी, जिसकी वजह से महाराष्ट्र में एक निरपराध व्यक्ति ने आत्महत्या कर ली...कंगना रनोट, ये देशप्रेमी हैं...लेकिन अपने हक के लिए लड़ने वाला किसान देशद्रोही है।

राउत ने कहा- अर्नब आपकी शरण में है
शिवसेना सांसद ने आगे अर्नब गोस्वामी की बात करते हुए कहा कि जिसने ऑफिशियल सीक्रेट कोड तोड़ते हुए बालाकोट स्ट्राइक के बारे में पहले ही बता दिया, वो आपकी यानी केंद्र सरकार की शरण में है, उसको आपका प्रोटेक्शन है। ये राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा का मामला है। आप उसके ऊपर बात नहीं करते।

'सरकार से सवाल करने वाले को देशद्रोही कहा जाता है'
राउत यह भी बोले कि कल धर्मेंद्र प्रधानजी बोल रहे थे और हमारी ओर बार-बार कटाक्ष कर रहे थे कि सच बोलो, इससे मोक्ष प्राप्त होता है। लेकिन आज देश में माहौल यह है कि सच बोलने वाले को गद्दार कहा जाता है। जो सरकार से सवाल पूछेगा उसे देशद्रोही बोल दिया जाता है।

'पत्रकारों, लेखकों पर सरकार देशद्रोह का केस कर रही'
राउत बोले, ‘सदन में हमारे सदस्य हैं संजय सिंह, उन पर राजद्रोह का मुकदमा है। राजदीप सरदेसाई जाने-माने पत्रकार हैं, जिन्हें पद्मश्री दिया गया, उन पर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा ठोक दिया है। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर रिपोर्टिंग करने वाले पत्रकारों और लेखकों पर देशद्रोह कानून के तहत मुकदमा ठोक दिया।’

'बहुमत अहंकार से नहीं, सर्वसम्मति से चलता है'
‘लगता है कानून से IPC की सभी धाराएं खत्म हो गई हैं, अब सिर्फ देशद्रोह की धारा लगाई जाती है। हम देश के प्रधानमंत्री का सम्मान करते हैं और करते रहेंगे। उन्हें प्रचंड बहुमत मिला है, लेकिन बहुमत अहंकार से नहीं सर्वसम्मति से चलता है।’

'200 किसान जेल में बंद, लेकिन दीप सिद्धू का पता नहीं'
26 जनवरी को लाल किले में हुए उपद्रव पर बोलते हुए राउत ने कहा कि उपद्रव में शामिल दीप सिद्धू कौन है, यह सरकार नहीं बता रही। वह अब तक पकड़ा नहीं गया, लेकिन 200 से ज्यादा किसान तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं और उनके ऊपर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा चल रहा है। 100 से ज्यादा युवा लापता हैं।

