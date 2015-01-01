पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइटेक होगा कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले का आधार लिंक होगा, सबको कोविन एप डाउनलोड करना होगा

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैक्सीन के ट्रायल और नतीजे सामने आने के बाद वैक्सीनेशन प्रक्रिया और स्टोरेज पर केंद्र सरकार ने फोकस बढ़ा लिया है।
  • हर नागरिक को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की पूरी जानकारी कोविन एप पर मिलेगी, किसे टीका लग चुका, किसे नहीं ये भी पता चलेगा
  • भारत में कोविन एप के जरिए वैक्सीन का स्टॉक, स्टोरेज जैसी अहम जानकारियां मिलेंगी

दुनिया की नजर कोरोना की प्रभावी वैक्सीन पर टिकी है। यूं तो दुनिया कुल 73 वैक्सीन अलग-अलग चरणों में हैं, जिनमें 6 का इमरजेंसी यूज शुरू हो गया है। पर इनमें प्रमुख 5 हैं। पांचों वैक्सीन के बाजार में इस साल दिसंबर से अप्रैल तक आने की संभावना है। भारत में कोरोना टीकाकरण के लिए सरकार कोविन एप का सहारा लेगी।

टीकाकरण की लिस्ट में शामिल कर व्यक्ति को उसके आधार से लिंक किया जाएगा, ताकि डुप्लीकेसी न हो। जिनके पास आधार नहीं उनके लिए क्या कदम उठाए जाएंगे इसकी जानकारी अभी नहीं है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन के अनुसार जुलाई 2021 तक प्राथमिकता के आधार पर 25-30 करोड़ भारतीयों को टीका लग सकता है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार पिछले दिनों नीति आयोग के सदस्य (स्वास्थ्य) डॉ. वीके पॉल, भारत सरकार के प्रधान वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार प्रो. के विजय राघवन और केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव राजेश भूषण की बैठक में वैक्सीन आने से पहले किसी कंपनी से उसे खरीदने के लिए समझौता करने के तरीके पर भी बात हुई। एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक दवा कंपनियां करीब 530 करोड़ डोज बनाएंगी। इनमें से 270 करोड़ यानी करीब 51% अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन जैसे विकसित देशों को मिलेंगे।

  • मॉडर्ना- इमरजेंसी यूज की तैयारी में। असरदार- 94.5% दिसंबर में आ सकता है।
  • फाइजर- इमरजेंसी यूज की अनुमति मांगी। असरदार- 95% दिसंबर में आ सकता है।
  • एस्ट्राजेनका- तीसरे फेज के नतीजे आएंगे। असरदार- 95% फरवरी में आ सकता है।
  • कोवैक्सीन- तीसरा ट्रायल शुरू हो चुका। लगभग 26 हजार लोगों पर ट्रायल होगा।
  • स्पुतनिक- दूसरे और तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल चल रहा है। दो डोज की खुराक दी जाएगी।

वैक्सीन के सफर में कहीं बदले न तापमान, एप रखेगा नजर

एप वैक्सीन के स्टोरेज से लेकर हेल्थ सेंटर, डिस्ट्रिक्ट हॉस्पिटल या वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर तक के सफर को ट्रैक करेगा। अगर कहीं स्टॉक खत्म हो रहा है तो यह एप उस पर भी नोटिफिकेशन भेजेगा। पूरे सफर में वैक्सीन के तापमान पर एप नजर रखेगा।

आपको डोज लगने के बाद सर्टिफिकेट भी देगा कोविन एप

कोविन एप के जरिए लोग अपने वैक्सीनेशन का शेड्यूल, लोकेशन और यहां तक कि वैक्सीन कौन लगाएगा, इसका विवरण भी पता कर पाएंगे। एक बार वैक्सीन की डोज लग गया, तो एप एक सर्टिफिकेट भी मिलेगा। इसे डिजिलॉकर में भी सेव किया जा सकेगा।

कोविन एप में होगा फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स और रोगियों का डाटा

एप में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स, 50 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोग और गंभीर बीमारियों से जूझ रहे लोगों का डाटा रहेगा। जिला स्तर पर इसमें सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में काम करने वालों का डाटा भी रहेगा। उन्हें मंजूरी के बाद सबसे पहले वैक्सीन का डोज मिलेगा।

स्कूलों, पंचायती इमारतों और आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में पोलियो अभियान जैसे बूथ बनेंगे

  • केंद्र सरकार वैक्सीन निर्माताओं से सीधे डोज खरीदेगी। राज्य सरकारें उन इमारतों की पहचान कर रही हैं, जिन्हें वैक्सीनेशन बूथ की तरह इस्तेमाल किया जा सके।
  • स्कूलों, पंचायती इमारतों और आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की बिल्डिंग का इस्तेमाल भी हो सकता है।
  • देश के सभी जिलों में करीब 28,000 वैक्सीन स्टोरेज सेंटर हैं, जो ईविन से जुड़े हैं। परिवहन में करीब 40,000 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स हैं।
  • स्टोरेज का तापमान चेक करने के लिए करीब 50 हजार तापमान लॉगर्स हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के पास इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वैक्सीन इंटेलिजेंस नेटवर्क यानी ईविन जैसा डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पहले से मौजूद है। सरकार इसके डाटा को कोविन एप से जोड़ सकती है।

वैक्सीन स्टोरेज पहले से भी उपलब्ध हैं

दरअसल, भारत में बच्चों के लिए जो टीकाकरण अभियान चलते हैं, उनके लिए देश में कुछ वैक्सीन स्टोरेज चेन पहले से उपलब्ध हैं। लेकिन वे मॉडर्ना और फाइजर वैक्सीन को स्टोर करने के काम नहीं आएंगे। ऑक्सफोर्ड और भारत में बनने वाली कोवैक्सीन को सामान्य फ्रिज के तापमान पर स्टोर किया जा सकता है। इसलिए सरकार की उस पर उम्मीद टिकी है।

