इतिहास में आज:म्यूजिक इफेक्ट के साथ सामने आए इस चूहे की दुनिया है दीवानी; नाम है- मिकी माउस

एक घंटा पहले
वॉल्ट डिज्नी को पहचान दिलाने वाले मिकी माउस का आज 92वां जन्मदिन है, लेकिन यह डिज्नी का पहला कार्टून कैरेक्टर नहीं था। उन्होंने ओसवॉल्टः द लकी रैबिट बनाया था। 1927 में पहली बार डिज्नी ने एनिमेटेड फिल्मों की सीरीज पर काम शुरू किया। पहली फिल्म में ओसवॉल्ट ही कैरेक्टर था। बड़े कान वाले खरगोश को खूब पसंद किया गया। यूनिवर्सल पिक्चर्स ने तो इसके कानूनी अधिकार ही खरीद लिए थे। यूनिवर्सल पिक्चर्स ने साथ में काम करने का प्रस्ताव दिया, लेकिन पैसे कम थे इसलिए डिज्नी ने इनकार कर दिया। तब यूनिवर्सल ने डिज्नी ब्रदर्स स्टूडियो के एनिमेटर्स को अपनी कंपनी में काम दे दिया।

डिज्नी के पास कोई कैरेक्टर नहीं था। शुरुआत में असफल भी रहे। एक दिन जब वॉल्ट डिज्नी अपनी डेस्क पर बैठे थे तो उन्हें एक चूहा नजर आया। उसकी एक्टिविटी उन्हें खूब मजेदार लगी और तब डिज्नी ने चूहे का पोट्रेट बनाया। पेट मोटा कर दिया और कान छोटे। हाथों में ग्लब्ज, पैरों में जूते और कपड़े भी पहना दिए। नाम रखा- मोर्टिमर। डिज्नी की पत्नी को यह नाम पसंद नहीं आया और उन्होंने उसका नाम रखा मिकी। डिज्नी को अब ओसवॉल्ट को टक्कर देने के लिए कार्टून कैरेक्टर मिल गया था।

डिज्नी ने 1928 में मिकी माउस के साथ शॉर्ट फिल्म 'प्लेन क्रेजी' और 'द गैलोपिन गैचो' बनाई। इस फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला। इसी साल स्टीमबोट विली फिल्म आई, जिसमें सिंक्रोनाइज्ड म्यूजिक इफेक्ट डाला था। साल के अंत तक मिकी फेमस हो गया था। मिकी की लोकप्रियता बढ़ती देख 1929 में 'द कार्निवल किड नाम' की फिल्म बनाई। मिकी को पहली बार आवाज मिली। इसमें मिकी ने दो ही शब्द बोले थे- हॉट डॉग्स। यह आवाज भी डिज्नी ने ही मिकी को दी थी।

मिकी बोलने वाला पहला कार्टून बन गया था। इसकी सफलता के बाद वॉल्ट ने मिकी माउस क्लब और फैन क्लब फॉर चिल्ड्रन दो कंपनियां खोलीं। डिज्नी ने मिकी के साथ कई कैरेक्टर बनाए, जो मिकी के दोस्त के रूप में सामने आए। मिकी की गर्लफ्रेंड मिनी। फिर गूफी, प्लूटो और डोनाल्ड डक भी आए, जो लोकप्रिय हो गए।

1932 में 'एकेडमी ऑफ मोशन पिक्चर आर्ट्स एंड साइंस' ने मिकी माउस के कैरेक्टर को अवॉर्ड दिया। 1935 में मिकी को डिज्नी के नए एनिमेटर फ्रेड मूर ने रंगीन बना दिया। नाक छोटी कर दी गई। पेट को गेंद बराबर गोल कर दिया और पीले रंग के जूते और सफेद ग्लव्ज पहनाए। 1950 में मिकी माउस क्लब शुरू हुआ। फिर डिज्नी थीम पार्क आया। मिकी माउस पर कॉमिक्स बनी। 'द मिकी माउस' नाम से टीवी शो भी बना।

फिर तो जैसे मिकी आगे बढ़ता ही गया और कभी रुका ही नहीं। आज मिकी माउस की ब्रांड वैल्यू 180 बिलियन डॉलर है। 22 शॉर्ट फिल्म, 11 फिल्में और 6 कार्टून सीरीज आ चुकी है। 2020 में वॉल्ट डिज्नी का ग्लोबल रेवेन्यू 69.57 बिलियन डॉलर है। डिज्नी मीडिया बिजनेस नेटवर्क के पास डिज्नी चैनल, ईएसपीएन, हिस्ट्री, लाइफटाइम जैसे कई चैनल हैं। 8 मिलियन यूजर्स के साथ डिज्नी हॉट स्टार भारत का सबसे बड़ा OTT प्लेटफॉर्म है।

बंगाल टाइगर बना भारत का राष्ट्रीय पशु

रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर ज्यादा फुर्तीला और ताकतवर है। भारत में बाघों की आठ प्रजातियां मिलती हैं।
रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर ज्यादा फुर्तीला और ताकतवर है। भारत में बाघों की आठ प्रजातियां मिलती हैं।

आज ही के दिन 1972 में 'इंडियन बोर्ड फॉर वाइल्डलाइफ' ने रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर को भारत के राष्ट्रीय पशु के तौर पर स्वीकार किया। यह भारत में पाई जाने वाली बाघ की आठ प्रजातियों में से एक है। रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर अन्य बाघों के मुकाबले फुर्तीला और ताकतवर है। देश में बाघों की संख्या में कमी आने पर 1972 में प्रोजेक्ट टाइगर शुरू हुआ। असर भी दिखा और बाघों की संख्या बढ़ती गई।

इससे पहले 1948 में गुजरात नेचुरल हिस्ट्री सोसाइटी ने गिर में पाए जाने वाले एशियाटिक लॉयन को नेशनल एनिमल घोषित करने का प्रस्ताव दिया था। भारत में बाघ 16 राज्यों में मिलते हैं। 2006 में देश में टाइगर्स 1,411 बचे थे जो 2019 में बढ़कर 2,967 हो गए। 29 जुलाई को इंटरनेशनल टाइगर डे मनाया जाता है।

भारत और दुनिया में 18 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं:

  • 1727: जयपुर शहर की स्थापना की गई। इसे महाराजा जय सिंह ने बसाया थे। इसके आर्किटेक्ट बंगाल के रहने वाले विद्याधर चक्रवर्ती थे।
  • 1738: फ्रांस और ऑस्ट्रिया के बीच शांति समझौता हुआ।
  • 1910: प्रसिद्ध क्रांतिकारी बटुकेश्वर दत्त का जन्म हुआ था।
  • 1918: यूरोप स्थित लातविया देश ने अपनी स्वतंत्रता की घोषणा की।
  • 1963: अमेरिकी टेलीफोन कंपनी बेल सिस्टम्स ने बटन डायलिंग पैड वाला टेलीफोन बनाया।
  • 1994: फिलिस्तीनियों ने आत्मनिर्णय के अधिकार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने मान्यता दी।
  • 2013: नासा ने मंगल ग्रह पर मावेन यान भेजा।
  • 2017: भारत की मानुषी छिल्लर मिस वर्ल्ड बनी थीं।
